The Tragic Truth About Monica Lewinsky's Weight Loss Transformation

One of the most tragic details about Monica Lewinsky's life after the Bill Clinton scandal was the sheer amount of fat-shaming she had to endure. Instead of focusing on the gross power imbalance between an intern in her early 20s and the President of the United States, talk show hosts and news outlets resorted to making offensive remarks about Lewinsky's weight and slut-shaming her. For instance, during an episode of David Letterman's talk show, he "joked" that Hillary Clinton had gained so much weight during her term as a New York Senator that her husband had started flirting with his intern. Meanwhile, Page Six bestowed a brutal nickname upon Lewinsky: "Portly Pepperpot."

When the former White House staffer took the stage at Forbes' "30 under 30 Summit," in 2014, she admitted to being "shattered" by all the name-calling (via Page Six). Lewinsky also disclosed that she had started eating peanut M&Ms in place of Xanax to quell the anxiety from all the public backlash, ultimately losing her will to live. Meanwhile, in a 2015 TEDxTalk, the activist asserted, "Overnight, I went from being a completely private figure to a publicly humiliated one, worldwide." She continued, "I was patient zero of losing a personal reputation on a global scale almost instantaneously."

When Lewinsky appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, in 2025, she shared that a media outlet had done a study on one of her most vocal fat-shamers, Jay Leno, and found that she was in his "top 10 targets" despite not being a celebrity in the traditional sense. Additionally, the Bill Clinton scandal cost Lewinsky a staggering amount of money too, prompting her to rely on the negativity surrounding her weight to earn some of it back.