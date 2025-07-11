Karoline Leavitt Pivots Into Mom Life Amid Signs She's Burning Out As Trump's Mouthpiece

In the last year, Karoline Leavitt's experienced some major life events: getting married, becoming White House press secretary, and giving birth to her son, Nicholas Robert Riccio, or "Niko" for short. Balancing working and parenting is a lot for anyone to handle, and Leavitt's high-pressure job likely makes things even more difficult. One of Leavitt's more recent Instagram stories was a repost about women dealing with concerning amounts of stress, and it looked like a red flag that being press secretary was getting to Leavitt.

Days later, however, Leavitt's switched things up with a post that's all about her son. On July 10, Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, celebrated Niko's first birthday. "There are no words to describe how much I love this little boy. I thank God every day for making me his mommy," Leavitt gushed on Instagram. In honor of this milestone, the press secretary posted a video montage of sweet and funny moments showing her son's growth.

Many of the scenes feature peaceful domesticity, with Leavitt and Riccio cuddling their son. Others highlight the family on vacation by the ocean or in the pool. However, a couple of clips show Leavitt and Niko in the Oval Office and White House events, acknowledging the fact that Leavitt's job and parenthood are inextricably intertwined. This fact was demonstrated more overtly when a photo of Leavitt made headlines as she simultaneously cared for Niko and tended to business in her White House office.