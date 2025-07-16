Rachael Ray's Bad Habit Won't Do Anything To Help Her Fading Star Power

Rachael Ray's downfall from fame is a stark contrast to her indelible contributions to the food and television industries. For a time, Ray was cooking up delicious meals in front of hundreds of grinning fans in her "Rachael Ray Show" live studio audience, and millions of more drooling viewers at home. But lately, her actions have sparked outrage and even concern for her well-being. The celebrity cook's health problems have seemingly made more headlines than any new career ventures — e.g., her collaboration with the FYI Network for her shows "Rachael Ray in Tuscany" and "Meals in Minutes." However, Ray's worrisome behavior can't be all to blame for her descent from stardom.

Ironically, one of the biggest grievances aired about Ray's worst habits is that she is a notoriously lousy tipper. Ray — who was briefly a restaurateur herself— seemingly isn't that empathetic to restaurant employees. According to Business Insider, some wait staff have noted that the Food Network star only tips around 10%, which was reportedly her budget-friendly model for saving cents on her show, "$40 a Day." One Reddit user, who said they waited on many celebs at a restaurant in Philadelphia, even asserted that they "Got stiffed by Rachel Ray and she was a total b***h. Just the worst."