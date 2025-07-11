Kimberly Guilfoyle Lowkey Confirms Her Friends Have Succumbed To Her Photoshop Pressures

Since we're mostly used to seeing Kimberly Guilfoyle posting pics of herself that appear overly-edited, while others are more inclined to leave her face looking natural, this post comes as a surprise. In this image, Guilfoyle's face appears to be edited the same way she always does it. Did Guilfoyle ask to edit the photo before her friend posted it? Is she giving her pals lessons on how to use Facetune in her unique style? Either way, it seems like Guilfoyle may be trying to control how she looks on the internet even more than she usually does.

While this may not give the same uncanny valley vibes as some of Guilfoyle's most over-edited Instagram pics of all time, it doesn't take a Photoshop expert to see how different her face looks than it does in unedited shots. It's also worth noting that Kimberly Albers does not appear to be edited — or at least not nearly as intensely as Guilfoyle does. So, this may give even more weight to the theory that Guilfoyle wants to do her own editing before her companions post photos of her. If that really is the case, then it seems that against all odds, Guilfoyle is doubling down even further on convincing the world that she has an extra smooth, Facetuned-looking face IRL. And, we don't think anybody's buying it.