Kimberly Guilfoyle Lowkey Confirms Her Friends Have Succumbed To Her Photoshop Pressures
One glance at a photo from Kimberly Guilfoyle's Instagram account is all it takes to infer that her airbrushed look doesn't come from makeup alone. Still, if anyone was unsure whether or not Guilfoyle edits her photos, she accidentally confirmed her Photoshop obsession with a rookie mistake a few months back when she left the Facetune watermark on one of her pics. Typically, when Guilfoyle is tagged in photos on social media that were posted by others, it's easy to see a stark difference between her face in unedited pics compared to the ones she posts of herself. Recently, however, Guilfoyle was tagged in a photo on Instagram that shows that her photo-editing obsession my be spreading to her friend group.
Guilfoyle has officially taken on her new role as U.S. Ambassador to Greece, and her pal Kimberly Albers was quick to congratulate her on Instagram. Albers posted a snap of her and Guilfoyle posing together in all-white ensembles to her grid on July 10 with "Ambassador of Greece" written across the top. Guilfoyle proceeded to share the post on her own Instagram story. Interestingly, though, Guilfoyle's face already appeared to be intensely edited when Albers first posted the picture.
Why Kimberly Guilfoyle is starting to look edited even in tagged photos is a mystery
Since we're mostly used to seeing Kimberly Guilfoyle posting pics of herself that appear overly-edited, while others are more inclined to leave her face looking natural, this post comes as a surprise. In this image, Guilfoyle's face appears to be edited the same way she always does it. Did Guilfoyle ask to edit the photo before her friend posted it? Is she giving her pals lessons on how to use Facetune in her unique style? Either way, it seems like Guilfoyle may be trying to control how she looks on the internet even more than she usually does.
While this may not give the same uncanny valley vibes as some of Guilfoyle's most over-edited Instagram pics of all time, it doesn't take a Photoshop expert to see how different her face looks than it does in unedited shots. It's also worth noting that Kimberly Albers does not appear to be edited — or at least not nearly as intensely as Guilfoyle does. So, this may give even more weight to the theory that Guilfoyle wants to do her own editing before her companions post photos of her. If that really is the case, then it seems that against all odds, Guilfoyle is doubling down even further on convincing the world that she has an extra smooth, Facetuned-looking face IRL. And, we don't think anybody's buying it.