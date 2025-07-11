Trump's Superman Meme Is Getting Blasted Harsher Than Kryptonite

If there's one thing the White House has been doing a lot more under Donald Trump's second administration than his first, it's posting cringe. If Trump's ostentatious new White House portrait didn't already prove that his ego knows no bounds, it seems the president would now have you believe that he can leap over tall buildings in a single bound. To coincide with the release of DC's new "Superman" movie starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, the official White House Instagram account posted a meme edit of the film's poster that instead casts Trump as the hero ... and the internet is definitely not having it.

Right off the bat, it's no secret that Trump's camp has used digital trickery to hide the president's biggest insecurities, only making them worse in the process. Instagram users in the comment section of the White House's "Superman" meme were quick to point out that whoever made the image used either Photoshop or artificial intelligence to give Trump a defined jawline.

Others were more general in their criticisms, with one user commenting, "This is actually disgusting. Superman stands for EVERYTHING opposing [orange emoji] and the current administration. The ignorance is astounding here." To that end, several other users brought up the painful irony of the official White House account casting Trump as a superhero who is, for all intents and purposes, an immigrant. After all, the Trump administration has thus far been defined by its harsh anti-immigration policies.