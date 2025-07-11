Trump's Superman Meme Is Getting Blasted Harsher Than Kryptonite
If there's one thing the White House has been doing a lot more under Donald Trump's second administration than his first, it's posting cringe. If Trump's ostentatious new White House portrait didn't already prove that his ego knows no bounds, it seems the president would now have you believe that he can leap over tall buildings in a single bound. To coincide with the release of DC's new "Superman" movie starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, the official White House Instagram account posted a meme edit of the film's poster that instead casts Trump as the hero ... and the internet is definitely not having it.
Right off the bat, it's no secret that Trump's camp has used digital trickery to hide the president's biggest insecurities, only making them worse in the process. Instagram users in the comment section of the White House's "Superman" meme were quick to point out that whoever made the image used either Photoshop or artificial intelligence to give Trump a defined jawline.
Others were more general in their criticisms, with one user commenting, "This is actually disgusting. Superman stands for EVERYTHING opposing [orange emoji] and the current administration. The ignorance is astounding here." To that end, several other users brought up the painful irony of the official White House account casting Trump as a superhero who is, for all intents and purposes, an immigrant. After all, the Trump administration has thus far been defined by its harsh anti-immigration policies.
The new 'Superman' is rather clear in its pro-immigrant messaging
Regarding Donald Trump's immigration policies, one user in the comment section of the White House's "Superman" meme wrote, "Pretty sure ICE has a mandate to deport Superman." Another added, "You do know Superman was an immigrant, right? He's a literal alien." Yes, for those who may not be familiar with the Man of Steel's origin story, Superman (aka Clark Kent) is indeed an alien from the planet Krypton who was sent to Earth as a baby and adopted by Kansas farmers Jonathan and Martha Kent.
Certain adaptations have really leaned into the immigration allegory, such as the Tom Welling-led TV series "Smallville." In one episode dealing with immigration, Welling's Clark Kent describes himself as an "illegal immigrant," noting that his adoptive parents actually forged his adoption papers.
James Gunn, the writer and director of the new "Superman" movie starring David Corenswet, has made it clear that his interpretation doesn't exactly shy away from that aspect of Clark's background, either. "I mean, Superman is the story of America," Gunn told The Times earlier this month, adding, "An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost. ... And obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them." What's that? The Trump administration missing the point? Color us shocked.