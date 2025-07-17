The Spiciest Outfits Jenna Bush Hager Has Ever Worn

"Today with Jenna & Friends" host Jenna Bush Hager has a tendency to be bold and always speak her mind. For instance, after three months of dating her now-husband, she proposed to him (while somewhat tipsy). Although Henry Hager turned down the proposal at that time, they ended up walking down the aisle in 2008.

Jenna also hasn't shied away from sharing things that others might be a little embarrassed to admit. For instance, she doubled down on TV when her former co-host Hoda Kotb said Jenna often goes sans underwear. "I think it makes a more pretty silhouette!" Jenna said during the 2023 broadcast (via People). She also recounted the practical benefit of not wearing underwear when packing for a trip. A year later, in 2024, the conversation came up again. While speaking about how it's better picking a Christmas gift someone has definitively said they want, Jenna said, "The one time my Aunt Smith went rogue, she brought me some big ol' granny panties. I don't wear panties, everybody knows that!" (via Decider).

Jenna's outspoken, bold nature often seeps into her fashion. She always looks her best when filming episodes of her show or promoting a book from her Read with Jenna book club; her wardrobe is full of bright colors, fun patterns, and flattering silhouettes. Some of her looks, however, step into different territory — in addition to being stylish, they're also spicy and stunning. (And since Jenna lives such a lavish life, she can likely afford the best clothes out there.)