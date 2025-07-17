The Spiciest Outfits Jenna Bush Hager Has Ever Worn
"Today with Jenna & Friends" host Jenna Bush Hager has a tendency to be bold and always speak her mind. For instance, after three months of dating her now-husband, she proposed to him (while somewhat tipsy). Although Henry Hager turned down the proposal at that time, they ended up walking down the aisle in 2008.
Jenna also hasn't shied away from sharing things that others might be a little embarrassed to admit. For instance, she doubled down on TV when her former co-host Hoda Kotb said Jenna often goes sans underwear. "I think it makes a more pretty silhouette!" Jenna said during the 2023 broadcast (via People). She also recounted the practical benefit of not wearing underwear when packing for a trip. A year later, in 2024, the conversation came up again. While speaking about how it's better picking a Christmas gift someone has definitively said they want, Jenna said, "The one time my Aunt Smith went rogue, she brought me some big ol' granny panties. I don't wear panties, everybody knows that!" (via Decider).
Jenna's outspoken, bold nature often seeps into her fashion. She always looks her best when filming episodes of her show or promoting a book from her Read with Jenna book club; her wardrobe is full of bright colors, fun patterns, and flattering silhouettes. Some of her looks, however, step into different territory — in addition to being stylish, they're also spicy and stunning. (And since Jenna lives such a lavish life, she can likely afford the best clothes out there.)
Bush Hager's jaw-dropping Dallas Cowboys cheerleader costume
For Halloween 2021, Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie went as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, wearing slightly modified versions of the official uniform: crop tops, short-shorts, cropped vests, and blue-and-white boots adorned with stars. (This proved Dolly Parton isn't the only one who can rock a belly-baring Dallas Cowboys cheer look.) The addition of tights and leotards matching their skin tones made Bush Hager and Guthrie's versions not as skin-baring as the official Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders looks, but it was still a spicier look than usual and accentuated Bush Hager's figure.
Bush Hager's oh-so-flattering celebratory 'fit
At the Paley Center in May 2022, "Today" was honored for its 70th birthday. Jenna Bush Hager stunned on the red carpet for the event, wearing a set of fitted, forest green slacks and a coordinating blouse. The look was drop-dead gorgeous and the off-the-shoulder top showed more skin than usual, while still being incredibly classy. Matching the green with gold jewelry was a big win, as was Bush Hager's rare up-do.
Bush Hager stunned in a mini-skirt with heeled boots
While visiting the Empire State Building with Hoda Kotb in April 2024, Jenna Bush Hager stepped out in one of her best looks. The bubblegum pink set featured a blazer, vest, and mini-skirt and was paired with a pair of slouchy cream boots. Bush Hager exuded confidence as she rocked the short skirt in such a fun color, and the addition of heeled boots only served to make her legs look longer. This 'fit was another sparkling jewel for the New York City skyline.
This V-neck dress was one of her spiciest on-air looks
In January 2025, while interviewing Nicole Scherzinger with guest host Scarlett Johansson, Jenna Bush Hager wore one of her spiciest looks yet for her daytime talk show. Although her black dress was about ankle length, the wide V-neck shape of the neckline allowed the dress to show some skin. Bush Hager also wore a stylish pair of heeled black boots and the buttons up the front of the dress were an eye-catching embellishment. Scherzinger got the memo and also wore a sleek black dress, though hers featured a slit in the skirt.
Darker colors work for the host, too
On a stroll in New York City in October 2024, Jenna Bush Hager's look evoked a darker aesthetic than her usual choices. She wore a seemingly dark black mini-skirt and black combat-style boots. Her sleeveless top seemed to be made of sweater material and was printed with a chain metal pattern. This outfit showed off Bush Hager's arms and legs and also highlighted her ability to accessorize just the right amount with stacked bracelets and necklaces of varying lengths. This aesthetic is one we'd love to see Bush Hager wear again.
This blue suit jacket with a scoop neckline is one of Bush Hager's best
Although she's usually the interviewer, occasionally Jenna Bush Hager is an interviewee, like on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in January 2025. For that appearance, Bush Hager wore a gorgeous slate blue suit with a scoop neckline that dipped slightly low while still providing coverage where needed. The flattering jacket was adorned with bright silver buttons that matched the former first daughter's jewelry. The blue hue of the suit may technically be a cool color, but this still constitutes a spicy look in our book.