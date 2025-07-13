Donald Trump Reportedly Received A Present From Putin After Assassination Attempt
When he was in the throes of campaigning for his second term as President of the United States, Donald Trump stood behind the podium at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. As he addressed the audience, a sniper on a nearby roof attempted to assassinate Trump, managing only to graze his ear. Chaos ensued, with Secret Service agents quickly whisking the presidential candidate to safety — but not before Trump raised his fist in defiance. "I went through a lot," he told Fox News in July 2025, upon the anniversary of his assassination attempt. "It was a crazy time, very surreal, actually, if you want to know the truth."
Trump's assertive reaction to the assassination attempt on his life inspired and impressed Trump fans, including Nikas Safronov, a prominent Russian artist. "A man whom guards tried to push to the floor, got rid of them, stood tall, and raised his hand defiantly," he explained to Anadolu. "That's what we call a man's deed, a brave gesture." Safronov, who's also painted notable figures like Pope Francis, Kim Jong-un, and, of course, Russian president Vladimir Putin, used his skills to create a portrait of Trump, combining his assassination attempt with U.S. icons.
It's unclear whether Putin, given his relationship with Trump, commissioned the painting, or whether it was already in the works when the Russian president was made aware of its existence, but either way, the portrait landed in the hands of the Kremlin, who reportedly gifted it to President Trump.
Nikas Safronov wanted to capture Trump's 'bravery'
President Donald Trump often hires his friends and fans to help in his White House duties. Among them is Steve Witkoff, who was sworn in as one of Trump's assistant senior advisors. Despite having no political experience, Trump has relied on Witkoff to represent him in negotiations and relationships with other countries, including Russia. During one of his trips to visit Russian President Vladimir Putin, Witkoff was tasked with carting a present from the Kremlin back to Washington D.C., and directly into the hands of his boss — a portrait of Trump painted by the famous Russian artists Nikas Safronov.
This is the portrait President Putin gave President Trump in March
The painting was drawn by Russian artist Nikas Safronov and handed over by Trump's special representative Witkoff. pic.twitter.com/bhIiOnXCgO
— Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) April 22, 2025
According to Witkoff, who talked about the painting on "The Tucker Carlson Show," "[President Trump] was clearly touched by it" (unlike when he spiraled out over another portrait). The artwork looks similar to the photos of Trump from his rally in Pennsylvania when he was shot by a sniper in an alleged assassination attempt. Trump's painting depicts him with his fist in the air, blood spattered across his face, and an American flag waving behind him. Safronov added the New York skyline in the background, as well as the Statue of Liberty.
"It was important to me to show the blood, the scar and his bravery during the attempt on his life," Safronov told CNN, adding that he didn't charge any money for the portrait. He also told Anadolu he didn't know where the painting had gone until he heard Witkoff's interview and received confirmation when Putin personally called to thank him.