Donald Trump Reportedly Received A Present From Putin After Assassination Attempt

When he was in the throes of campaigning for his second term as President of the United States, Donald Trump stood behind the podium at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. As he addressed the audience, a sniper on a nearby roof attempted to assassinate Trump, managing only to graze his ear. Chaos ensued, with Secret Service agents quickly whisking the presidential candidate to safety — but not before Trump raised his fist in defiance. "I went through a lot," he told Fox News in July 2025, upon the anniversary of his assassination attempt. "It was a crazy time, very surreal, actually, if you want to know the truth."

Trump's assertive reaction to the assassination attempt on his life inspired and impressed Trump fans, including Nikas Safronov, a prominent Russian artist. "A man whom guards tried to push to the floor, got rid of them, stood tall, and raised his hand defiantly," he explained to Anadolu. "That's what we call a man's deed, a brave gesture." Safronov, who's also painted notable figures like Pope Francis, Kim Jong-un, and, of course, Russian president Vladimir Putin, used his skills to create a portrait of Trump, combining his assassination attempt with U.S. icons.

It's unclear whether Putin, given his relationship with Trump, commissioned the painting, or whether it was already in the works when the Russian president was made aware of its existence, but either way, the portrait landed in the hands of the Kremlin, who reportedly gifted it to President Trump.