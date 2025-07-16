Old Pic Shows Ainsley Earhardt & Sean Hannity Got Cozy On Set Long Before Romance Began

The Fox News personalities Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity stand out not only for their influential work on the network, but also their perceived status as both a media and conservative power couple. Be that as it may, they may not be as perfect for each other as some of their viewers might think. Multiple signs popped up that their relationship won't last, and Earhardt didn't improve the public's perception of their situation after she revealed a glaring relationship red flag ahead of their marriage. Their massive age gap doesn't help them, either. The conservative couple have shown genuine chemistry, however, and those with a Republican elephant's strong memory might remember they were touchy-feely before they were even together.

Earhardt appeared on Hannity's self-titled program just over 11 years before the latter proposed to the former. Without President Donald Trump to praise on-air at the time, they instead focused on then-current President Barack Obama's policies. The former commemorated their collaboration in a November 15, 2013 Facebook post. "On Hannity tonight talking about #obamacare," she said. "A panel discussion you will want to watch." Eagle-eyed internet users might have noticed Earhardt and Hannity were more intimately positioned than other colleagues would be. Their heads were pressed close together, while Hannity's hand was noticeably wrapped around his fellow news personality's waist. The two were too close for comfort to be presenting themselves solely as professionals. Thus, it's possible that sparks had already begun to fly between them at the time.