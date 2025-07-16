Old Pic Shows Ainsley Earhardt & Sean Hannity Got Cozy On Set Long Before Romance Began
The Fox News personalities Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity stand out not only for their influential work on the network, but also their perceived status as both a media and conservative power couple. Be that as it may, they may not be as perfect for each other as some of their viewers might think. Multiple signs popped up that their relationship won't last, and Earhardt didn't improve the public's perception of their situation after she revealed a glaring relationship red flag ahead of their marriage. Their massive age gap doesn't help them, either. The conservative couple have shown genuine chemistry, however, and those with a Republican elephant's strong memory might remember they were touchy-feely before they were even together.
Earhardt appeared on Hannity's self-titled program just over 11 years before the latter proposed to the former. Without President Donald Trump to praise on-air at the time, they instead focused on then-current President Barack Obama's policies. The former commemorated their collaboration in a November 15, 2013 Facebook post. "On Hannity tonight talking about #obamacare," she said. "A panel discussion you will want to watch." Eagle-eyed internet users might have noticed Earhardt and Hannity were more intimately positioned than other colleagues would be. Their heads were pressed close together, while Hannity's hand was noticeably wrapped around his fellow news personality's waist. The two were too close for comfort to be presenting themselves solely as professionals. Thus, it's possible that sparks had already begun to fly between them at the time.
They were suspiciously close to each other
Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity were quietly together until their engagement in 2024. However, certain social media users also noticed the two were suspiciously snug in Earhardt's November 2013 photo. "Umm isn't Sean just a little close?" one commenter asked. Although their cuddly positioning in the former's post could merely have been an instance of the two colleagues innocently posing together, we couldn't help but notice it wasn't the only telling sign they'd eventually fall in love.
While they've generally kept their personal activities private, we've also seen occasional public displays of affection between them in the time they've been together, like when they revealed their aforementioned engagement to Fox News in December 2024. Some signs were also there that they were interested in each other much before things became official between them. Earhardt, again, snuggled up to Hannity, for example, while he held books she and fellow presenter Brian Kilmeade wrote in an October 2017 Facebook photo. Though they could have been friendly enough as co-workers to get close to each other in front of the camera back then, their physical tightness asserts they were possibly attracted to one another earlier than they let on.