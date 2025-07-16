5 Times Usha Vance Looked Tired Of The SLOTUS Life (& It's Honestly Heartbreaking)

Usha Vance's life since becoming second lady has gone through a jarring transformation. She found herself transitioning from a virtual unknown to one of the most famous women in politics after JD Vance accepted the nomination for vice president. But this wasn't exactly an adjustment she looked forward to making. If she had her way, the Yale graduate wouldn't have left her and JD's cozy home in Ohio. "I'm not raring to change anything about our lives right now. But I believe in JD and I really love him, so we'll just sort of see what happens with our life," she said in an interview with Fox & Friends.

In the months following president Donald Trump's election win, Usha had no choice but to adapt to her newfound fame. But she still looks forward to the day she can return to the much quieter, peaceful existence she left behind. "In a dream world, eventually, I'll be able to live in my home and kind of continue my career and all those sorts of things," she confided to Vanity Fair. It's not hard to see why Usha might still fantasize about living a life she already did. There are more than a few instances where she couldn't hide her frustrations with her new title, even when in the spotlight. And seeing the toll the duties of second lady have taken on Usha makes the role seem more like a punishment than an honor.