5 Times Usha Vance Looked Tired Of The SLOTUS Life (& It's Honestly Heartbreaking)
Usha Vance's life since becoming second lady has gone through a jarring transformation. She found herself transitioning from a virtual unknown to one of the most famous women in politics after JD Vance accepted the nomination for vice president. But this wasn't exactly an adjustment she looked forward to making. If she had her way, the Yale graduate wouldn't have left her and JD's cozy home in Ohio. "I'm not raring to change anything about our lives right now. But I believe in JD and I really love him, so we'll just sort of see what happens with our life," she said in an interview with Fox & Friends.
In the months following president Donald Trump's election win, Usha had no choice but to adapt to her newfound fame. But she still looks forward to the day she can return to the much quieter, peaceful existence she left behind. "In a dream world, eventually, I'll be able to live in my home and kind of continue my career and all those sorts of things," she confided to Vanity Fair. It's not hard to see why Usha might still fantasize about living a life she already did. There are more than a few instances where she couldn't hide her frustrations with her new title, even when in the spotlight. And seeing the toll the duties of second lady have taken on Usha makes the role seem more like a punishment than an honor.
She couldn't hide her misery at the Les Misérables musical
Usha Vance and her husband JD Vance had a double date night with president Donald Trump and Melania Trump. The four attended the opening night of the "Les Misérables" musical at the Kennedy Center. But the title of the project, which translates to "the miserables" in English, was appropriate considering how Usha looked at the premiere. While JD seemed to bask in the spotlight, Usha couldn't have looked any more annoyed when she stared back at the camera.
The fact that she couldn't even muster up a fake smile showed how fed up she was with her and her husband's night out long before it ended. Of course, there could've been a number of things that irritated the California native at the time. But we think it's likely that some of the cold reception she received at the event soured her mood, and she just couldn't hide her reaction. It was reported that Usha and JD were met with a chorus of boos by the crowd when they walked the red carpet. Maybe JD was used to being heckled, so the experience didn't bother him as much. But unfortunately, the picture hints that the booing might've gotten under his wife's skin. She might've realized it was a response she'd have to get used to as long as she was JD's second lady.
She was clenching her teeth while at the national memorial peace officers' service
Usha Vance was spotted in Washington D.C. honoring fallen soldiers at the 44th national peace officers' memorial service. Although we're sure she was honored to pay her respects at the time, we couldn't help but notice how tense she was during the event. Wearing a black gown while sitting with her legs crossed, Usha's posture looked both restless and impatient. Additionally, her jaw was shut so tight, it almost seemed as if she was forcing herself to stay quiet.
Given how much she valued privacy, we wondered if she was holding in the frustration she might've felt being photographed at the event. As the vice president, JD was tasked to speak publicly at the service to address the fallen soldiers. However, it's not too far-fetched to think that Usha herself would've preferred to honor the troops without the cameras on her. Either way, the attention she received at the memorial served as a reminder of how much privacy she sacrificed to become second lady. And it's a sacrifice she still didn't seem too happy about.
She looked like she nodded off during Pope Leo XIV's inauguration
Usha Vance attended Pope Leo XIV's first mass in May 2025, wearing a black dress, sunglasses, and a matching-colored mantilla veil. It was speculated that Usha may have sent a subtle message to MAGA with an irreverent inaugural mass accessory while there. If so, that might not have been the only statement she made during the event. She also might've told the world just how tired she was of being second lady through her demeanor alone. Admittedly, Usha seemed in decent spirits in some of the pictures taken of her at the gathering. But one photo potentially caught Usha's facade slipping when she was seen sitting with her head down like she was taking a nap.
Despite the fact Usha was wearing shades, her eyes also appeared closed. An argument could be made that she was simply praying at the time. However, JD Vance and the crowd seated around her were wide awake and alert at the time the photo was taken. The image might've caught a glimpse of just how exhausting Usha's role as second lady had become. It makes us think she wore her stylish sunglasses at the show to give her eyes a dark place to finally rest behind.
Her eyes were daggers when she stood alongside Melania Trump
After becoming second lady, Usha Vance has had to mingle with Republican party members she might not have much in common with. And stylistically, one of the MAGA women she couldn't look any more at odds with is Melania Trump. As first and second ladies, Melania and Usha have had to share a room on several occasions, and it's almost always an awkward sight to see. This Usha and Melania interaction was no exception. In fact, it might've been their most uncomfortable picture to date, since they couldn't hide their icy feelings towards each other anymore.
For a moment, Usha decided to drop the smile she regularly flashes to her associates, and gave a piercing stare that suggested how fed up she was with the first lady. We also imagine putting up an act around Melania, and the other MAGA women she's surrounded by, could make being second lady a very lonely and thankless existence.
She couldn't have looked more disappointed when JD Vance was nominated for vice president
There were plenty of JD Vance critics who didn't want to see the "Hillbilly Elegy" author become vice president. From the look on Usha Vance's face at the time of his nomination, you'd think she was one of them. She stood right by her husband's side when he was celebrated as Donald Trump's vice presidential pick during the July, 2024 republican national convention. Usha seemed bright-eyed and happy in a few pics of her taken of er during the announcement. But for a moment, the camera caught the former attorney appearing defeated and somber when a smiling JD wasn't looking. The concern on Usha's face could've just been her natural expression.
Looking at her from a particular angle, it even seemed like she might've been slightly smirking a bit. But given how apprehensive she was about JD becoming VP, it wouldn't be surprising if Usha saw her life flash before her eyes when her husband's new political role was made official.