Did Usha Vance Send Subtle MAGA Message With This Reverent Inaugural Mass Accessory?

Second Lady Usha Vance looked the picture of Catholic piety and devotion as she sat in the pews with her husband, Vice President JD Vance, to witness Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass — well, aside from the sunglasses, which Catholic etiquette deems highly disrespectful, unless required for medical reasons. Still, sunglasses aside, Usha also wore a black lace mantilla (aka, a veil), which is viewed by the Church as a sign of humility before God (and/or falls in line with MAGA doctrine by embracing traditional gender norms).

Given that she's a Hindu, Usha's mantilla decision seems more in line with the latter. Not to mention an attempt to please her husband, an outspoken and devout Catholic. JD is vehemently anti-feminist and a staunch advocate for the return of nuclear families, with trad wives who regularly pop out kids and hate cats —something he's made crystal clear over the years. Many of JD's past interviews appear to be ripped straight from the pages of "The Handmaid's Tale," with a fixation, to the point of obsession, on childbearing and disdain for females who buck the trend.

Usha and JD don't see eye to eye on everything, which is hardly surprising given that friends told the BBC she's as far from a subservient and passive wife as you can get. So as rumors that JD and Usha are getting a divorce gather steam, you can't help but question if she's sending a subtle MAGA message by donning a veil and acting the dutiful wife.