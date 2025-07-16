Inside Michelle Obama's Heartbreaking Final Moments With Her Mom

Though Michelle Obama understandably gave herself a bit of time to grieve before sharing some of the more personal details regarding her mother's death, she certainly made it a point to publicly honor Marian Robinson shortly after her passing back on May 31, 2024. At the time, Michelle put out a joint statement on Instagram with her husband and former U.S. President Barack Obama, her brother Craig Robinson and his wife Kelly Robinson, and all of their children. "In our sadness, we are lifted up by extraordinary gift of her life. And we will spend the rest of ours trying to live up to her example," the statement read, in part.

Then, on the one-year anniversary of Marian's death in May 2025, Michelle took to Facebook to further make it clear that though her mom was gone, she wasn't forgotten. "We lost my mother a year ago, but somehow, it almost feels like she's with us more and more each day," Michelle wrote, adding, "I notice it in the way I channel her when I'm giving advice to my daughters, or catching up with my brother Craig, or sitting down for dinner with Barack. She's not with us, but she is." She went on to explain that she was still grieving as she worked to reconcile the loss of Marian with just how much she got out of being her daughter.