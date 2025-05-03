12 Tragedies That Will Always Haunt The Obama Family

Barack and Michelle Obama have been together since their first date in 1989. The two went to the Art Institute in Chicago and then to a showing of the movie "Do the Right Thing," and two years later they got engaged. A year later, they were married, and Barack and Michelle were anxious to start a family. It wasn't easy for the couple, though – Michelle Obama tragically lost a pregnancy. "I felt like I failed because I didn't know how common miscarriages were because we don't talk about them. We sit in our own pain, thinking that somehow we're broken," Michelle said of her miscarriage in an interview with ABC News.

Michelle was 34 years old at the time, and she felt pressure because of her age, knowing it would only become more difficult to conceive and carry children. The couple turned to IVF and conceived their two daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, but the pain and confusion she felt from the miscarriage has stuck with her. Because of her experience, Michelle has spoken openly in hopes of encouraging others in similar positions. "That's one of the reasons why I think it's important to talk to young mothers about the fact that miscarriages happen and the biological clock is real because egg production is limited — I realized that as I was 34 and 35, and we had to do IVF. I think it's the worst thing we do to each other as women: not share the truth about our bodies and how they work and how they don't work," Michelle said.