Photo Comparison Proves Lauren Sanchez Has Drastically Changed Since Plastic Surgery

One of the rumors we just can't ignore about Lauren Sanchez is about the journalist and philanthropist's alleged plastic surgery. Speculation that she's gone under the knife has been floating around for years, thanks to Sanchez's increasing presence in the spotlight due to her relationship with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The gossip hasn't only been a topic of conversation among fans, however. Even medical professionals have weighed in on whether or not she's had any work done, with one plastic surgeon telling us the possible price tag of Sanchez's cosmetic procedures. The rumors mostly stem from her changing looks over the years, as Sanchez is already unrecognizable in throwback pics before plastic surgery. However, the changes are even more noticeable when comparing these pictures Sanchez took in different periods of her life.

In the above photo with Bezos, Sanchez looks exactly the way most people remember her. However, she couldn't have seemed anymore different in a much older picture she took with her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell. Sanchez's lips in both photos are probably the most compelling evidence that she's had some kind of surgery. Her mouth was significantly smaller than it ended up being in her older years, adding more weight to the theory that she's injected filler into her lips. Her chin seems much sharper, and her cheeks seem a bit more refined than they were in her younger years as well. However, while the changes her face has gone through hinted at possible plastic surgery, the changes Sanchez hasn't gone through did the same as well.