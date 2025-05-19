Lauren Sanchez's Lethal Legs Can't Distract From Her Mismatched Vibe With Jeff Bezos
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Engaged couple Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were recently spotted out and about by paparazzi while walking around Cannes, France. The lovebirds — whose wedding will take place in Venice, Italy next month — tried their hand at wearing color-coordinated outfits like they were attending prom, but the looks missed the mark. However, Sanchez's toned legs should have won their own award.
Sanchez's cream-colored mini dress went for a more ruffled look at the bottom, but it really just appeared super wrinkled and in need of an iron. Bezos, who sports a crazy-high net worth, wore a matching-colored button-up shirt, with a pair of crisp navy pants. Their look could have been cuter had Sanchez worn something navy on her lower half (and ditched the scrunchy mini dress, which is awkward to the eye.)
The journalist had a big smile on her face — considering how much of a lavish life Sanchez leads, that makes sense — while her hubby-to-be seemed caught in mid-conversation. Sanchez's outfit may have showed off the girls, but at least it wasn't as in-your-face as some of Sanchez's more inappropriate outfits, such as the fiery red dress with the plunging neckline she wore to the Oscars last year.
Lauren Sanchez loves an ivory moment
Jeff Bezos' future wife, book author, and "astronaut" who was launched into space with other celebs didn't choose that off-white mini dress as a one-off fashion choice. Lauren Sanchez has rocked that color before, though those outfits didn't come across as awkward as the Cannes' ensemble. For example, she wore a long, belted ivory dress that looked effortlessly chic back in October. The black belt added the right pop of color, and wasn't ruined by adding a bow to it like something Sarah Huckabee Sanders would have done.
A month before that, Sanchez shared a carousel on Instagram of her reading her book, "The Fly Who Flew to Space," to a group of kids while wearing two different cream-colored clothes. On top, she donned a cami and cardigan, while on bottom she rocked a slightly darker shade of cargo pants. It was a choice, but it looks much cuter than some of the other items in Sanchez's wardrobe.
Plus, who could forget when Sanchez seemingly sent Bezos a not-so-subtle hint with her Oscars party dress earlier this year? While that outfit was definitely the whitest of the bunch — cue the wedding bells — she clearly enjoys wearing lighter-colored clothing.