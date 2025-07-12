Why Kate Middleton's Return To Wimbledon 2025 Has Everyone Asking About Princess Charlotte
Catherine, Princess of Wales, reportedly planned to stay lowkey in 2025 after recovering from her long battle with cancer. Mindful of her physical and emotional health more than ever before, she made a gradual return to the spotlight by attending annual public events like Commonwealth Day and Trooping the Colour. She also made a much-appreciated appearance at the Wimbledon games, where she received a thunderous ovation that left her in high spirits. When Middleton had dropped out of Royal Ascot 2025, it led to troubling rumors that King Charles and Carole Middleton quickly had to shut down. We imagine it was a relief for many in the Wimbledon crowd to see Middleton in good shape, and they simply couldn't contain their reaction.
But Middleton's presence at the prestigious tennis tournament didn't leave all royal fans satisfied. Quite a few were wondering where her daughter, Princess Charlotte, was during the festivities. "Why not bring Charlotte. She's a Princess I'd like to see," a social media user posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I wish she would have brought Princess Charlotte," another X user said. However, one disappointed fan offered a pretty sound theory regarding Princess Charlotte's absence while gushing over Middleton's wardrobe. "Another stunning outfit! Was hoping to see Princess Charlotte with her today. Perhaps the heat is a bit too much," they wrote.
Kate Middleton guilt-tripped herself into taking Princess Charlotte to 2024
Fans of Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her daughter didn't have any reason to complain about any unexplained absences at Wimbledon 2024. Princess Charlotte made this Diana-inspired Wimbledon look her own with one small accessory, creating quite an impression during her visit to the games. However, sources indicated that Middleton brought her daughter to the event to make up for lost time. She was in the midst of her cancer treatment in the summer of 2024, so she allegedly couldn't be as present for her daughter as she wanted to be.
The trip was Middleton's way of maintaining their relationship during a very challenging ordeal. "It was a long-held promise that Kate would take Charlotte to the finals as a special treat," royal biographer Ingrid Seward once told The Sun (via Mirror). If the rumors were true, she might not have felt obligated to bring Charlotte to the event in 2025 since she was in much better health. Additionally, Charlotte had already made an appearance with her mother at 2025's Trooping the Colour. Perhaps Middleton felt Charlotte could use a break from the public eye afterward.