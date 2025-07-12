Why Kate Middleton's Return To Wimbledon 2025 Has Everyone Asking About Princess Charlotte

Catherine, Princess of Wales, reportedly planned to stay lowkey in 2025 after recovering from her long battle with cancer. Mindful of her physical and emotional health more than ever before, she made a gradual return to the spotlight by attending annual public events like Commonwealth Day and Trooping the Colour. She also made a much-appreciated appearance at the Wimbledon games, where she received a thunderous ovation that left her in high spirits. When Middleton had dropped out of Royal Ascot 2025, it led to troubling rumors that King Charles and Carole Middleton quickly had to shut down. We imagine it was a relief for many in the Wimbledon crowd to see Middleton in good shape, and they simply couldn't contain their reaction.

But Middleton's presence at the prestigious tennis tournament didn't leave all royal fans satisfied. Quite a few were wondering where her daughter, Princess Charlotte, was during the festivities. "Why not bring Charlotte. She's a Princess I'd like to see," a social media user posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I wish she would have brought Princess Charlotte," another X user said. However, one disappointed fan offered a pretty sound theory regarding Princess Charlotte's absence while gushing over Middleton's wardrobe. "Another stunning outfit! Was hoping to see Princess Charlotte with her today. Perhaps the heat is a bit too much," they wrote.