King Charles & Carole Middleton Shut Down Rumors About Kate Dropping Out Of Royal Ascot 2025

Compared to last year, 2025 has looked very different for cancer-free Catherine, Princess of Wales. At last year's Trooping the Colour, Kate made her return to the public eye after a six-month absence during which she underwent cancer treatment. So, it felt somewhat monumental when Kate arrived at Trooping the Colour 2025 looking radiant. Just two days later, her glowing look at Order of the Garter seemed to say it all about her recovery, indicating that when it comes to royal events, things really are back to normal for the princess. Yet, when Kate skipped out on Royal Ascot at the last minute, it once again sparked worry about her health among fans. Luckily, her mom and father-in-law were at the event together. And, their body language is certainly indicating that all is well with the Waleses.

While Kate did not attend the second day of Royal Ascot, Carole Middleton was present dressed in head-to-toe yellow and an equally sunny smile. She watched the annual race from the royal box, spending plenty of time alongside King Charles III. And, based on photographs of the pair enjoying the event together, it seems that they weren't preoccupied or worried about Kate's absence.