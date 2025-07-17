Jennifer Aniston's Rare Bare-Faced Shot Proves She's Naturally Stunning

There are plenty of "Friends" fans who might want to know how to replicate Jennifer Aniston's makeup routine. But in Aniston's more mature years, she's just as likely to show you how to look good without applying any makeup at all. Unlike other celebs, "The Morning Show" actor doesn't mind showing what she really looks like underneath all the foundation and lipstick. Given how stunning she still is, we certainly understand why.

Aniston 's selfies usually show that she is as picture-perfect going makeup-free as she is when she glams herself up, if not more so. However, one bare-faced photo Aniston posted on her Instagram might've outdone every pic she's ever taken. In the snapshot where she's lounging on a sofa while wearing dark shades, the skin around her face looks as youthful and fresh as it did in her younger years. Additionally, the selfie also proved that lipstick isn't necessary to make her lips shine, since their natural color looked radiant. The angle of the camera further proved that Aniston looked better up close than she did from afar, and demonstrated that the long-lasting benefits of her beauty and fitness regimen were worth much more than the temporary fix of a makeup kit.