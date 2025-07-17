Jennifer Aniston's Rare Bare-Faced Shot Proves She's Naturally Stunning
There are plenty of "Friends" fans who might want to know how to replicate Jennifer Aniston's makeup routine. But in Aniston's more mature years, she's just as likely to show you how to look good without applying any makeup at all. Unlike other celebs, "The Morning Show" actor doesn't mind showing what she really looks like underneath all the foundation and lipstick. Given how stunning she still is, we certainly understand why.
Aniston 's selfies usually show that she is as picture-perfect going makeup-free as she is when she glams herself up, if not more so. However, one bare-faced photo Aniston posted on her Instagram might've outdone every pic she's ever taken. In the snapshot where she's lounging on a sofa while wearing dark shades, the skin around her face looks as youthful and fresh as it did in her younger years. Additionally, the selfie also proved that lipstick isn't necessary to make her lips shine, since their natural color looked radiant. The angle of the camera further proved that Aniston looked better up close than she did from afar, and demonstrated that the long-lasting benefits of her beauty and fitness regimen were worth much more than the temporary fix of a makeup kit.
Jennifer Aniston's selfie confirms what people have been saying all along about her
Seeing Jennifer Aniston makeup-free now is much more common than it was when she was younger. The concealer and foundation the "Friends" makeup artist always used on Aniston made it so that she probably relied on cosmetics a lot more at the height of her sitcom's popularity. Because of this, it took a long time before Aniston realized how cathartic it was to go bare-faced. Even though she was told early on she still looked beautiful all natural, Aniston couldn't fully divorce herself from the cosmetics. "Back in the day, people would say I looked better without makeup," Aniston once said in an interview with Cosmopolitan. "It took me a while to feel comfortable enough to remove that armor but I eventually realized they were right."
Given her Instagram picture, we're not surprised by the compliments her more authentic looks received back then. Later on, going makeup-free became a way of life for the actor. She's become so confident in her skin that even when she does wear makeup, Aniston puts on the bare minimum. "I admire women who experiment with makeup. I just prefer to stick to the basics," she said, further distinguishing herself from the other makeup addicted celebs.