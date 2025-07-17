Lauren Boebert's Spray Tan Reached Trump-Like Levels Thanks To Blinding Top
President Donald Trump undoubtedly takes the cake when it comes to the worst fake tan among his conservative contemporaries. We would argue, however, that Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert often comes in a close second with her obscenely fake "Real Housewives" reject tan that often reaches Trump levels of orange. Though we'd advise her to permanently scrub off her cosmetics and never go near a spray tanning salon again, she, instead, brought out her blazing orange glow, accented by an even brighter blouse.
Boebert shared an Instagram clip on May 15, 2025, that highlighted her appearance on OAN's "The Matt Gaetz Show." She ridiculed Democrats for filing and quickly retracting a motion to impeach President Trump. "Democrats in Congress introduced and removed their articles of impeachment against President Trump in the same week!" she wrote. "They know there is no basis to attack President Trump and his agenda." Boebert's avid followers applauded her from their seats, or at the very least, mentally cheered for both her and Trump after viewing said post. Other social media users who came across the clip, however, were more interested in the fact that Boebert went for the traffic cone vibe rather than her natural skin tone. "Chill on the bronzer," one Instagram user wrote. Given her white button-up shirt beamed in stark contrast to her face, perhaps she should relax with the reflective colors entirely.
The white blouse, orange tan combo doesn't work for Boebert
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and white blouses go together like pickles and ice cream. While a select group of people might be into the combination, it seems to be a generally unpleasant to consume. That hasn't stopped Boebert from replicating the same bad look while she's on the job. Just one day before her guest spot on "The Matt Gaetz Show," she possibly burned out some Instagram users' retinas with a similar white blouse and bright, citrusy tan combo in an Instagram photo of her meeting with Colorado's agricultural leaders.
The representative also risked blinding the Southern Ute Indian Tribe's Chairman Melvin Baker with another comparable ensemble in an image she posted on Instagram the day before that. (Wait a minute... did Boebert wear the same blouse three days in a row?)
Just as President Donald Trump usually goes through his public appearances without addressing his artificial complexion, Boebert seems just as content pretending her skin, which is sometimes as orange as the president's garbage man costume, is natural. However, we wouldn't be shocked if she someday accidentally outed her fake tan by noticeably rubbing it off on one of those white shirts.