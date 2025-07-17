Lauren Boebert's Spray Tan Reached Trump-Like Levels Thanks To Blinding Top

President Donald Trump undoubtedly takes the cake when it comes to the worst fake tan among his conservative contemporaries. We would argue, however, that Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert often comes in a close second with her obscenely fake "Real Housewives" reject tan that often reaches Trump levels of orange. Though we'd advise her to permanently scrub off her cosmetics and never go near a spray tanning salon again, she, instead, brought out her blazing orange glow, accented by an even brighter blouse.

Boebert shared an Instagram clip on May 15, 2025, that highlighted her appearance on OAN's "The Matt Gaetz Show." She ridiculed Democrats for filing and quickly retracting a motion to impeach President Trump. "Democrats in Congress introduced and removed their articles of impeachment against President Trump in the same week!" she wrote. "They know there is no basis to attack President Trump and his agenda." Boebert's avid followers applauded her from their seats, or at the very least, mentally cheered for both her and Trump after viewing said post. Other social media users who came across the clip, however, were more interested in the fact that Boebert went for the traffic cone vibe rather than her natural skin tone. "Chill on the bronzer," one Instagram user wrote. Given her white button-up shirt beamed in stark contrast to her face, perhaps she should relax with the reflective colors entirely.