Lauren Boebert's Fake Tan Reaches Trump Levels Of Orange (Oompa Loompa Much?)

Some say that if you love someone, you might start to look like them. Well, if that's true, then Lauren Boebert must love Donald Trump even more than we thought. Most of us can agree that Trump's bronzer obsession has officially gone too far, and it's hurting our eyes at this point. Against all odds, though, Boebert's fake tan is sometimes even more obvious than Trump's. And, based on her recent Instagram post, it seems that she'll be sporting full Oompa Loompa cosplay to work in no time.

Lately, Boebert has been looking like she just rolled out of bed in wrinkled 'fits and sloppy ensembles more and more frequently. Yet, her latest Instagram post shows something we haven't been seeing much of from Boebert: a nice, appropriate work look. She sported a black dress with a high neckline and a hemline that fell just below her knees. Not only did she not overdo it by showing skin like she often does, but the outfit looked clean, tailored, and perfect for a busy work day. Boebert wore her hair down and accessorized with simple black pumps. Seeing this outfit grace Boebert's Instagram was, in many ways, a breath of fresh air compared to the looks she's been showing off on social media recently. Unfortunately, her bad fake tan stopped us from fully appreciating the uncharacteristically classy look.