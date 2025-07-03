Lauren Boebert Looks Like A Real Housewives Reject In Obscenely Orange Selfie
Look out, Donald Trump — it looks like someone is coming for your "most bronzer-obsessed government official in all of Washington, D.C." title. And, at this rate — she just might get it. Just a week after Lauren Boebert's fake tan reached Trump levels of orange in an Instagram post, she has managed to outdo herself. She posted a selfie on July 3, 2025, showing her standing outside of the U.S. Capitol Building. And, while it may be hard to believe, she's looking more orange than ever.
"It's a BEAUTIFUL day to pass the ONE BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL! Let's get this done!" Boebert captioned her Instagram photo, revealing her unsurprising stance on the highly controversial bill. While preparing for the House of Representatives to have their say on the legislation, the Colorado congresswoman seemingly couldn't contain her excitement, snapping selfies in full glam and showing off her smug grin. As we've come to expect, Boebert's red lipstick made her look like Bozo the Clown, and she put TikTok's shady Republican makeup trend on full display. She also went without her glasses, but it was her particularly sun-kissed skin tone that gave us the most pause. With a glow like that, Boebert looks like she belongs on the set of a Bravo reality show.
Lauren Boebert's Instagram post earned some not-so-positive feedback
In the photo she shared on Instagram, Lauren Boebert took her fake tan way too far and had us clutching our pearls. The selfie only really showed her from the chest up, but it was clear that she was posing in a black and white ensemble, and her face and arms looked more bronzed than ever. The comment section raked in praise for her looks, as well as flak for her appearance and contempt for her caption. "Barf," one Instagram user wrote. "You should be ASHAMED of yourself for voting for this bill!" asserted another. One commenter simply said, "Scum."
Evidently, plenty of people were far from pleased about Boebert's post, and as such, she probably didn't get a lot of the positive feedback she was hoping for regarding her over-the-top summer tan. If she's looking for compliments on her tacky appearance, she may want to turn to her rumored beau Kid Rock, rather than the constituents who believe she is screwing them over with her vote.