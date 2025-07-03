Lauren Boebert Looks Like A Real Housewives Reject In Obscenely Orange Selfie

Look out, Donald Trump — it looks like someone is coming for your "most bronzer-obsessed government official in all of Washington, D.C." title. And, at this rate — she just might get it. Just a week after Lauren Boebert's fake tan reached Trump levels of orange in an Instagram post, she has managed to outdo herself. She posted a selfie on July 3, 2025, showing her standing outside of the U.S. Capitol Building. And, while it may be hard to believe, she's looking more orange than ever.

"It's a BEAUTIFUL day to pass the ONE BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL! Let's get this done!" Boebert captioned her Instagram photo, revealing her unsurprising stance on the highly controversial bill. While preparing for the House of Representatives to have their say on the legislation, the Colorado congresswoman seemingly couldn't contain her excitement, snapping selfies in full glam and showing off her smug grin. As we've come to expect, Boebert's red lipstick made her look like Bozo the Clown, and she put TikTok's shady Republican makeup trend on full display. She also went without her glasses, but it was her particularly sun-kissed skin tone that gave us the most pause. With a glow like that, Boebert looks like she belongs on the set of a Bravo reality show.