Eyebrow-Raising Details About Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Secret Wedding Dresses
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding fanfare went beyond the heaps of press, protestors, and star-studded guest list. With the couple taking over Venice, Italy, for a weekend in June 2025, Lauren reportedly packed a whopping 27 high-end dresses for the occasion — you know, to have options. That amount of designer pieces to look after was seemingly a bigger task than the former journalist anticipated, as she had a couple of dramatic mishaps with the lot. Hopefully, she had insurance because Lauren's prenup with the Amazon founder means he won't cover any missing or damaged haute couture property, if the divorce rumors already flying are proved true.
We say missing and damaged because that's exactly what happened to a portion of her dress collection while abroad. On the day of the ceremony, a wedding crasher, who was reportedly dressed as lavishly as the actual guests, slipped through security into the ceremony being held on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, according to Italian news outlet Corriere della Sera. The elegant crasher's presence only sparked intrigue when one of the bride's many dresses went missing (and, for her ribs' sake, we're hoping it was the painful-looking, pre-wedding Schiaparelli gown). Thinking it was stolen, the mystery woman was found and searched, to no avail.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wardrobe went up in flames — literally
A disappearing wedding dress was the least of Lauren Sánchez Bezos' problems after another gown caught fire. According to Corriere della Sera, a historic piece from the Dolce & Gabbana house was damaged by fabric tears and flames. They couldn't say whether it was one of Lauren's dresses or a guest's, as it happened in a private party space.
One thing is for sure: it wasn't Lauren's custom Dolce & Gabbana gown that she wore when she walked down the aisle, even if many were hoping she'd burn the uncomfortable-looking, button-up, lace number. The floor-length gown (seen on Lauren's Instagram) was inspired by Sophia Loren's costume in 1958's "Houseboat," and was adorned with Italian appliquéd lace and dainty buttons up and down the front and the back of the dress. One of Lauren's most conservative ensembles, that amount of fabric took a painstaking amount of time to sew together. According to Dolce & Gabbana, it took 900 hours to assemble the piece, with the lace taking 200 hours alone. With how much work was put in, that dress probably had its own security detail. But again, thankfully, Mrs. Bezos came prepared with 26 other options.