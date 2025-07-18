Eyebrow-Raising Details About Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Secret Wedding Dresses

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding fanfare went beyond the heaps of press, protestors, and star-studded guest list. With the couple taking over Venice, Italy, for a weekend in June 2025, Lauren reportedly packed a whopping 27 high-end dresses for the occasion — you know, to have options. That amount of designer pieces to look after was seemingly a bigger task than the former journalist anticipated, as she had a couple of dramatic mishaps with the lot. Hopefully, she had insurance because Lauren's prenup with the Amazon founder means he won't cover any missing or damaged haute couture property, if the divorce rumors already flying are proved true.

We say missing and damaged because that's exactly what happened to a portion of her dress collection while abroad. On the day of the ceremony, a wedding crasher, who was reportedly dressed as lavishly as the actual guests, slipped through security into the ceremony being held on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, according to Italian news outlet Corriere della Sera. The elegant crasher's presence only sparked intrigue when one of the bride's many dresses went missing (and, for her ribs' sake, we're hoping it was the painful-looking, pre-wedding Schiaparelli gown). Thinking it was stolen, the mystery woman was found and searched, to no avail.