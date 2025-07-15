The Worst Wigs Nicole Kidman Has Worn On Camera

Nicole Kidman has spent the better part of four decades cementing herself as one of Hollywood's most legendary actors. With iconic films like "Days of Thunder," "Moulin Rouge!," and "Dogville" under her belt, she's a total chameleon, shapeshifting from role to role. This is in part because Kidman almost always hides one natural feature: her hair.

The actor came onto the scene in the '80s with her natural red curls, but she soon became known for rocking straight blonde hair. After over-straightening it for years, Kidman told WHO Magazine (via Refinery29) in April 2017 that her natural hair texture was now a thing of the past. "I wish I had my curls back," she remarked. "I tortured them to death. I always say, 'Don't ruin the ringlets!'" Still, Kidman continues to debut new hairstyles regularly, thanks to the magic of wigs. However, there have been many times the actor has worn a hairpiece that simply didn't work. Here are the worst wigs Kidman has worn on camera.