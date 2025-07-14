Princess Charlotte Shows Her Sweet Side At Wimbledon 2025 (But The Sass Is Still Going Strong)
Apologies to the players at Wimbledon on day fourteen of the tournament, because no one cared about them. Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Wales easily stole the show when they made a surprise appearance at the event with their parents, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. The royal children were seen greeting people and enjoying the matches with their mom and dad. In one video, shared by Wimbledon's official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, champion Jannik Sinner met with the royal family and signed tennis balls for the kids.
However, Charlotte was holding two tennis balls for Sinner to sign, getting one for her younger brother, Prince Louis of Wales, who wasn't at the event. The 7-year-old is younger than his older siblings were when they each made their Wimbledon debut. In the clip, it's tough to make out exactly what Kate Middleton uttered, but People reported she said, "We brought one for their brother as well," and William added, "Louis would be very upset otherwise." What a good big sister Charlotte is to make sure her little brother doesn't miss out on the fun!
Of course, Charlotte's sweet side was balanced by her beloved sassy attitude, which quickly made an appearance. Close-ups of Charlotte's numerous facial expressions made waves online; the kid really knows how to work a pair of sunglasses! Plus, a snapshot of Kate speaking to Charlotte easily caught our eye, since the young royal begrudgingly listened to her mom while putting her hands on her hips in a look of small defiance.
Princess Charlotte is a scene-stealer, just like her late grandmother
Princess Charlotte of Wales gets her scene-stealing personality from her late grandmother, Princess Diana. William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's mother, always left an impression on people wherever she went, and her granddaughter is clearly the same way. Besides looking alike, Charlotte and Diana are both style icons and known for being kind; Charlotte proved that by making sure Prince Louis of Wales didn't feel left out without a signed tennis ball.
Unlike her brothers, Charlotte is more social at events and has a history of adorable moments when meeting the public. Both granddaughter and grandmother knew how to work a room, and it's special seeing two people who never got to meet sharing such an ethereal bond.
Charlotte also takes after her mom with her love of tennis. Jannik Sinner shared during a press conference after his Wimbledon win that he asked Charlotte and Prince George of Wales what type of tennis rackets they use. "You see how much they care about tennis and the sport itself. It's very prestigious," he said (via The Independent).