Princess Charlotte Shows Her Sweet Side At Wimbledon 2025 (But The Sass Is Still Going Strong)

Apologies to the players at Wimbledon on day fourteen of the tournament, because no one cared about them. Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Wales easily stole the show when they made a surprise appearance at the event with their parents, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. The royal children were seen greeting people and enjoying the matches with their mom and dad. In one video, shared by Wimbledon's official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, champion Jannik Sinner met with the royal family and signed tennis balls for the kids.

A special gift from the new #Wimbledon Champion to Their Royal Highnesses Prince George and Princess Charlotte 😁 pic.twitter.com/GQasAeaj5R — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2025

However, Charlotte was holding two tennis balls for Sinner to sign, getting one for her younger brother, Prince Louis of Wales, who wasn't at the event. The 7-year-old is younger than his older siblings were when they each made their Wimbledon debut. In the clip, it's tough to make out exactly what Kate Middleton uttered, but People reported she said, "We brought one for their brother as well," and William added, "Louis would be very upset otherwise." What a good big sister Charlotte is to make sure her little brother doesn't miss out on the fun!

Of course, Charlotte's sweet side was balanced by her beloved sassy attitude, which quickly made an appearance. Close-ups of Charlotte's numerous facial expressions made waves online; the kid really knows how to work a pair of sunglasses! Plus, a snapshot of Kate speaking to Charlotte easily caught our eye, since the young royal begrudgingly listened to her mom while putting her hands on her hips in a look of small defiance.