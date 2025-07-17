What Happened To The Actor Who Played Britta In Community?

In 2015, Gillian Jacobs appeared on the hit HBO series "Girls" as Mimi-Rose Howard. Mimi-Rose was introduced in the first episode of the show's fourth season as Adam's new girlfriend, a successful and self-possessed artist. Jacobs embodied the role perfectly, but it was a part that she landed quite by chance.

Although Jacobs was friendly with "Girls" co-creator Jenni Konner, she didn't know the show was filming in New York on the day she happened upon the set. The actor was walking back to her hotel from a meeting when she passed by a restaurant she could tell was the site of a shoot. Konner happened to look out the window and saw Jacobs and gestured for her to come inside.

"I ... always feel so awkward being on somebody else's set, so I was trying, you know, to not get in the way," Jacobs explained during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "[T]hey had just started thinking about Mimi-Rose and who they were gonna cast. And I think they had maybe thought of me and then there I was," she said, adding, "maybe it felt serendipitous."

Jacobs still had to audition, but of course, she landed the role. "I've never quite gotten a job like that before," the actor admitted. As for what she thinks Mimi-Rose would be up to these days, Jacobs told Bustle, "She's probably made a hologram of herself, trying to get some residency to do performance art at Coachella or something ... it's fun to think about!"