Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Girls?

For her work on "Girls", Lena Dunham won critical acclaim and a Golden Globe. But when the show finished, she decided to take a planned hiatus from public life. "I didn't really understand how to distinguish between what was and wasn't necessary for the public. I felt confused about how I was supposed to respond," the New York native told The Times, in reference to controversies that plagued her during the show. So, what is Dunham doing today?

In 2018, she broke up with her partner of five years and Taylor Swift's BFF, Jack Antonoff. After her break-up with the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker, Dunham had a stint in rehab as she struggled with a benzodiazepine addiction. "I just don't see a place for myself in the world anymore," was the phrase Dunham repeated like a mantra when she was dropped off at rehab (via Stylist). Thankfully, she was able to get sober the same year.

To add more tragedy to this tale, in 2024, Dunham spoke about her struggle with Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. A genetic condition with symptoms ranging from hypermobility to muscle and bone pain. But, although Dunham was suffering, she didn't stop working. The prolific filmmaker directed two feature films released in 2022, "Catherine Called Birdy" and "Sharp Stick". In addition to these films, the silver lining for Dunham is that she found love and got hitched to musician Luis Felber in 2021. Like "Girls," her story is laced with tragedy, heartbreak, and love.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).