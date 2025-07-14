Donald Trump Accidentally Confirms Melania Isn't Buying His BFF Act With Putin

For someone who has been married for 20 years, Donald Trump sure doesn't seem to know his wife at all. Melania Trump isn't an idiot, but Donald still thinks that, after all these years, he can pull a fast one over on her. Guess again, Pres! Recently, POTUS shared a story he told his wife about his "BFF," Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Melania not-so-subtly called BS on it.

In a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Donald said how he and Putin had a nice phone call. Without missing a beat, Melania said, "Oh really? Another city was just hit," referring to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump on Putin: "I go home and I tell the First Lady, 'you know I spoke to Putin today, we had a wonderful conversation,' she says 'oh really? Another [Ukrainian] city was just hit.'" pic.twitter.com/bjYyuFUIDP — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) July 14, 2025

To be fair, in another video, also posted to X, Donald did acknowledge that his conversations with Putin weren't leading to the end of the war. He said it would often seem like they were on the same page while on the phone, but actions clearly speak louder than words, and missiles being launched into Ukraine is the opposite of peace.