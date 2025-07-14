Donald Trump Accidentally Confirms Melania Isn't Buying His BFF Act With Putin
For someone who has been married for 20 years, Donald Trump sure doesn't seem to know his wife at all. Melania Trump isn't an idiot, but Donald still thinks that, after all these years, he can pull a fast one over on her. Guess again, Pres! Recently, POTUS shared a story he told his wife about his "BFF," Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Melania not-so-subtly called BS on it.
In a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Donald said how he and Putin had a nice phone call. Without missing a beat, Melania said, "Oh really? Another city was just hit," referring to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.
Trump on Putin: "I go home and I tell the First Lady, 'you know I spoke to Putin today, we had a wonderful conversation,' she says 'oh really? Another [Ukrainian] city was just hit.'" pic.twitter.com/bjYyuFUIDP
— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) July 14, 2025
To be fair, in another video, also posted to X, Donald did acknowledge that his conversations with Putin weren't leading to the end of the war. He said it would often seem like they were on the same page while on the phone, but actions clearly speak louder than words, and missiles being launched into Ukraine is the opposite of peace.
Donald Trump's relationship with Putin is a sham
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's relationship has raised eyebrows, and clearly, Melania Trump knows the besties act is a crock. Donald's friendships seem to notoriously go up in flames — *cough* Elon Musk *cough* — and it may be only a matter of time before the billionaire's connection with Putin backfires as well. However, Donald reportedly received a present from Putin after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, last year, so that was a kind gesture. But what's not okay is being all buddy-buddy on the phone and acting like you also want to end the war, only to turn around and continue said war with yet another attack.
Both the president and the first lady have been battling failing marriage rumors a lot lately. Donald's attempt to fool his wife with the Putin bestie storyline isn't helping quell those divorce rumblings. At least people on X were proud of Melania for calling out her husband's lie. "She understands what Russia represents," tweeted one person. "When Melania knows more about geopolitics than Trump," wrote another. It seems Melania isn't the only one not buying Donald's narratives.