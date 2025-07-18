Why The Cast Of The Waterfront Looks So Familiar

If there's one thing Netflix loves to do, it's give us a summer show that generates a whole lot of buzz (and views). In 2025, the streaming service released "The Waterfront," a crime drama following a North Carolina family doing everything they can to save their fishing empire. The show was the brainchild of Kevin Williamson, the writer behind the "Scream" franchise, as well as the creator of "Dawson's Creek" and "The Vampire Diaries." And yes, like Williamson's other notable titles, "The Waterfront" is a compelling watch.

As if all of that information wasn't enough to reel viewers in, "The Waterfront" happens to boast quite an impressive ensemble cast. Some of the actors on this show are established fixtures of the industry who have been in movies and on television for several decades, and others are relative newcomers who sure seem to have bright careers ahead of them. Here is where you've seen the stars of the Netflix original series before.