Lindsay Lohan May Have Played A Part In Tiffany Trump's Marriage To Michael Boulos
One of the things you might not know about Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, is that she has what appears to be a close friendship with Lindsay Lohan. And it turns out Lohan might be the reason Tiffany is currently married to wealthy business executive Michael Boulos.
Tiffany and Boulos first made their relationship Instagram official in January 2019 when Tiffany posted a snap of her and her new beau in the White House's Red Room. But sources told People that the two might have been dating for quite some time before announcing it to the world, claiming the couple met while they were both partying at Lohan's beach club in Mykonos, Greece, in the summer of 2018. Other sources claimed they didn't meet at the club, without elaborating on where their actual first meeting took place. As for Lohan, she wasn't at the club when the two reportedly first became acquainted.
"I wasn't there when they met," Lohan told People. "I know him ... and I know her ... but I don't know what happened." She added that she didn't know Boulos very well, having only met him recently at the point. Logistics aside, sparks clearly flew because Tiffany introduced Boulos to her family that Thanksgiving, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Tiffany and Lindsay are friends in spite of Donald Trump's views
If the rumor that Tiffany Trump met Michael Boulos at Lindsay Lohan's beach club is true, there's a beautiful symmetry to it, given that Tiffany and Lohan appear to be friends. In fact, Lohan looked past some questionable comments from Tiffany's father, President Donald Trump, which he made on "The Howard Stern Show" when Lohan was only 18. "I've seen a, you know, close up of her chest and a lot of freckles," Trump said (via Yahoo). He added, "She's probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed."
These comments didn't stop Lohan from befriending Tiffany, and during a 2018 interview with The New York Times, she described the youngest Trump daughter as "a really sweet girl. Nice person." Fans have also immortalized Instagram stories of the two Facetiming each other in screenshots.
It's not clear how Donald Trump's second term shenanigans might have impacted Lohan and Tiffany's friendship, but when she was asked about Trump's past comments about her by The New York Times, Lohan said she wasn't interested in talking about politics. "No matter what anyone says, he's still the president. I have no feeling. I have no emotion," she said at the time. Lohan did, however, make it clear during a 2017 interview with Good Morning Britain that she wasn't a fan of the divisive politician's policies but wasn't interested in delivering scathing commentary on social media. She did, however, take to X that same year to urge people to stop bullying Trump on social media. Whether this was because she didn't believe the president to be that controversial or because of her friendship with his daughter remains unclear.