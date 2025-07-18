Lindsay Lohan May Have Played A Part In Tiffany Trump's Marriage To Michael Boulos

One of the things you might not know about Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, is that she has what appears to be a close friendship with Lindsay Lohan. And it turns out Lohan might be the reason Tiffany is currently married to wealthy business executive Michael Boulos.

Tiffany and Boulos first made their relationship Instagram official in January 2019 when Tiffany posted a snap of her and her new beau in the White House's Red Room. But sources told People that the two might have been dating for quite some time before announcing it to the world, claiming the couple met while they were both partying at Lohan's beach club in Mykonos, Greece, in the summer of 2018. Other sources claimed they didn't meet at the club, without elaborating on where their actual first meeting took place. As for Lohan, she wasn't at the club when the two reportedly first became acquainted.

"I wasn't there when they met," Lohan told People. "I know him ... and I know her ... but I don't know what happened." She added that she didn't know Boulos very well, having only met him recently at the point. Logistics aside, sparks clearly flew because Tiffany introduced Boulos to her family that Thanksgiving, and the rest, as they say, is history.