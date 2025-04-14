What You Don't Know About Donald Trump's Youngest Daughter Tiffany

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tiffany Trump used to be an outcast. She was the product of President Donald Trump's affair with Marla Maples and was rarely seen sharing the spotlight with her older siblings, mostly staying out of the public eye. This was largely due to her mother's concern for her daughter being exposed to the public at a young age. Tiffany grew up in California, away from the hustle and bustle of New York — and Trump Tower, where her father resided.

Tiffany got to have a pretty normal childhood as a result, filled with school and extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, and art. She had a group of friends and told People she never had an air of importance because of who her father was because her mother had instilled "good values" in her from a young age. "She wanted me to have a chance to have a normal childhood. As normal as possible. I think that she did well in that," Tiffany told the outlet.

As for Donald, he wasn't really around most of the time, Maples told People. "Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me," she shared. "Her father wasn't able to be there with day-to-day skills as a parent. He loves his kids. There's no doubt. But everything was a bit of a negotiation." Tiffany has undergone a stunning transformation since her California days, and thanks to her growing up outside of the glaring spotlight, she's quite the enigma, with many details about her life being unknown to the public.