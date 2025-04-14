What You Don't Know About Donald Trump's Youngest Daughter Tiffany
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Tiffany Trump used to be an outcast. She was the product of President Donald Trump's affair with Marla Maples and was rarely seen sharing the spotlight with her older siblings, mostly staying out of the public eye. This was largely due to her mother's concern for her daughter being exposed to the public at a young age. Tiffany grew up in California, away from the hustle and bustle of New York — and Trump Tower, where her father resided.
Tiffany got to have a pretty normal childhood as a result, filled with school and extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, and art. She had a group of friends and told People she never had an air of importance because of who her father was because her mother had instilled "good values" in her from a young age. "She wanted me to have a chance to have a normal childhood. As normal as possible. I think that she did well in that," Tiffany told the outlet.
As for Donald, he wasn't really around most of the time, Maples told People. "Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me," she shared. "Her father wasn't able to be there with day-to-day skills as a parent. He loves his kids. There's no doubt. But everything was a bit of a negotiation." Tiffany has undergone a stunning transformation since her California days, and thanks to her growing up outside of the glaring spotlight, she's quite the enigma, with many details about her life being unknown to the public.
Her father named her after a jewelery store
What you might not know about Donald Trump is that he has an obsession with gold, and likely all things shiny and bright. It should therefore come as no surprise that he is a fan of famed jewelry store, Tiffany & Co. In fact, he almost called Trump Tower Tiffany Tower, if one can believe it. But this was long before his daughter, Tiffany Trump, was born. He simply wanted to name the building after the jewelry store he so adored. He even bought the air rights above the store's location to make Trump Tower taller.
The president might not have named his building after Tiffany & Co., but when he and Marla Maples welcomed their daughter, the politician decided to name her after the store. Apparently, naming his youngest daughter Tiffany was Donald's way of paying tribute to the jeweler and celebrating acquiring the air rights above the building housing Tiffany & Co., and not, er, celebrating his actual daughter or her heritage.
It's one thing to find out your father named you after a jewelry store, but quite another to find out you weren't his first choice for the bearer of the name. In her memoir, "Raising Trump," Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, revealed that Donald wanted to name their first and only daughter, Ivanka Trump, after Tiffany & Co., but she had settled on Ivanka, which means "little Ivana." "Donald floated the idea of naming her Tiffany because he'd just bought the air rights over Tiffany & Co., the jewelry store on Fifth Avenue next to Trump Tower. I vetoed that. He had Don, and I had Ivanka," Ivana wrote (via E! News).
Tiffany Trump was estranged from her father and half-siblings for some time
Thanks to growing up in California, Tiffany Trump didn't see her father or her half-siblings all that much, yet her mother, Marla Maples, told People that she always encouraged Tiffany to connect with the rest of her family whenever the opportunity presented itself. Chances to meet with her extended family were few and far between, however, usually reserved for birthdays and holidays.
While both Maples and Tiffany seemed to indicate to People that the youngest Trump daughter had always been close with her half-siblings and her father, sources told a different story. "They [Tiffany and Donald] always had a strained relationship her whole life, and it got exacerbated by the presidency," one such source divulged to the outlet in 2018, adding that, after Donald Trump became president in 2016, his relationship with his youngest daughter only deteriorated. Fast forward to 2019, and the president appeared to snub Tiffany on her birthday, wishing the U.S. Navy a happy birthday instead. Ouch. Maybe he sent Tiffany a private message? We'll never know.
Media outlets have often made fun of the president seemingly forgetting that Tiffany even exists. For instance, when the politician thanked his children during his 2016 victory speech, he included all their names, except — you guessed it — Tiffany's. The youngest Trump daughter also appeared to get snubbed in the "Meet the Trumps" documentary. She only gets mentioned in passing, with the narrator commenting, "There is also Tiffany Trump, who keeps a low profile" (via Cosmopolitan) Oof.
She used to date a Democrat
Tiffany Trump had something to say about her rumored inappropriate relationship with one of her Secret Service agents (spoiler alert: she denied being involved with the agent in question), but she was pretty mum about dating a Democrat back in the day. Yup, Tiffany's ex-boyfriend, Ross Mechanic, backed the opposition, and so did the rest of his family. The couple's relationship was thrust into the spotlight when Tiffany was set to make an appearance at the 2016 Republican National Convention, with some outlets speculating whether the youngest Trump daughter's beau would cast his ballot for Donald Trump in the coming election.
One can't help but wonder how Tiffany's father felt about her dating a Democrat. But then again, word has it that Mechanic's father, real estate lawyer Jonathan Mechanic, and Donald had an amicable relationship. The president reportedly once gave the attorney a signed copy of his book, "The Art of the Deal." "To the greatest real estate lawyer in the world, best wishes, Donald," the message inside the cover read (via the Daily Mail).
Tiffany never publicly commented on her relationship with Mechanic nor did she address his political standing, but she wasn't shy about posting loved-up snaps of them to her Instagram account (they've since been deleted). The two were both studying at the University of Pennsylvania, and Mechanic was often spotted in pictures alongside Tiffany at Mar-a-Lago, spending time with her on vacation, and attending her graduation. It's not clear how serious the relationship was or why it ended. Since-deleted pictures from Mechanic's Instagram page suggested he enjoyed spending time with various women.
Her half-siblings, Ivanka and Don Jr., reportedly didn't want Tiffany Trump in their father's will
During a 2004 and 2005 interview with Howard Stern, Donald Trump said a little too much, and it came back to bite him during his first presidential term. The subject matter? Tiffany Trump. During the 2004 interview, the politician-to-be hinted that he wasn't excited to become a father to yet another child when his affair with Marla Maples ended in a pregnancy. "You know, at the time it was like, 'Excuse me, what happened?' And then I said, 'Well, what are we going to do about this?' [Marla] said, 'Are you serious? It's the most beautiful day of our lives.' I said, 'Oh, great," he recalled (via Newsweek).
It appears, however, that Tiffany's older siblings, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, also weren't exactly thrilled that their inheritance would be split with their younger sister. Donald Trump admitted to this during a 2005 interview with Stern, saying that every new child entering the Trump dynasty took another chunk of the inheritance. "It does cut up the pie as you keep producing," he said (via Newsweek) after Stern questioned whether rumors about Ivanka and Don Jr. wanting to exclude Tiffany from their father's will were true. Donald also hinted that the two were not thrilled to have another sister enter the fray. Their brother, Eric Trump, wasn't mentioned.
Donald didn't do himself any favors when, on Election Day in 2016, he thanked all his children for their support and then, as an afterthought, said he was thanking Tiffany "to a lesser extent" because she'd been busy at college while he was on the campaign trail. Sheesh.
Her father fired his secretary after she bad-mouthed his relationship with Tiffany
Donald Trump and Tiffany Trump's relationship is rather, er, strange. Aside from the fact that Donald seems to have initially been hesitant about having a child with Marla Maples, he also often seemed to be blissfully unaware of Tiffany's existence. But when a White House staffer pointed this out in passing and hinted that Donald found his youngest daughter's appearance unbecoming, she was summarily fired by the president.
The saga played itself out in 2019, when Madeleine Westerhout, who served as Donald's personal assistant, let slip to reporters that if the president was asked to find Tiffany in a crowd, he'd be unable to do so. She then claimed her relationship with the president was superior to the one he has with his daughters, Tiffany and Ivanka Trump. She also asserted that the president avoided Tiffany like the plague when photographs were being taken because he believed his younger daughter to be overweight.
Donald fired Westerhout, but, astonishingly, didn't renounce any of her statements, simply telling eager reporters, "I love Tiffany" (via Politico) and that Westerhout's comments were "a little bit hurtful." Yet, in a tweet following Westerhout's sudden departure from the White House, Trump had nothing but praise for his disgraced personal assistant. "She is a very good person... She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her!" he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding as an afterthought, "I love Tiffany, doing great!"
Tiffany Trump once did a nude video shoot with her mother
Before Donald Trump ran for president, Tiffany Trump and her mother, Marla Maples, posed in what appeared to be little to no clothes for a confessional project made by photographer Nathan Scott (via YouTube). The video features Tiffany staring at the camera, pouting, while background music is playing for half an hour. Talking about the project, Tiffany said she focused on "finding the peace within," during those 30 minutes instead of thinking about a specific person. "This process is about not being judged, to not think about the physical aspects but rather to be at one and present. It's a beautiful idea that Scott came up with," she said (via the Daily Mail).
Scott didn't initially ask Tiffany to be part of the project — she asked to be included. Back then, the idea of her father actually becoming the president was laughable — even to her. "I felt in my heart he was going to win and that she should buckle up," Scott told the New York Post, but when he brought it up, he said Tiffany simply "rolled her eyes and smiled nervously."
She supports the adopt don't shop movement
In 2017, Tiffany Trump and her then-boyfriend, Michael Boulos, adopted a kitten from the Humane Resource Alliance. The organization took to its Facebook page in September of that year to share the happy news, revealing that this wasn't the first time Tiffany was adopting a kitten from them. "The pair adopted Orange Crush as a friend for Petals, who they brought home from HRA in June," the post read. "Tiffany and Michael were thrilled to add a new kitten to their family!" The caption was accompanied by adorable photos of Tiffany and Bolous playing with the kitten. Even Trump critics' hearts melted at the sight of the snaps. "Nice to see a decent act from a member of the family!" one person commented. Added another, "At least someone in that family likes pets!"
Tiffany took to Instagram to share the happy news, revealing that she renamed the kitten "Simba." "This kitten was found abandoned under a house and would surely have died if not for the great rescuers at the Humane Rescue Alliance," she wrote. She expressed her gratitude and praised the organization's work, adding that Simba was about to be spoiled rotten. She added the #adoptdontshop hashtag to her post to encourage fans to follow the same route when they want to adopt furry friends of their own.
Her father reportedly didn't think Tiffany had the looks to work in the fashion industry
Once upon a time, Tiffany Trump wanted to work in the fashion industry, but Donald Trump didn't think it was a good idea, and neither did her sister, Ivanka Trump. Tiffany interned at Vogue in 2014, posting a snap of the magazine's office building to Instagram, and when she finished university, she aspired to get a job at the prestigious outlet. She asked her father and half-sister for help, but they reportedly weren't keen to offer assistance. That is, according to Donald's former attorney Michael Cohen.
In his book, "Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump," Cohen details a conversation he overheard between Donald and Ivanka after Tiffany asked them to put in a good word for her with the magazine's editor, Anna Wintour. "I don't think Tiffany has the look. She just doesn't have what you have, honey," Cohen recalled the president telling his oldest daughter (via the DailyMail). Ivanka replied, "She just doesn't have the look is the right way to say it, Daddy."
Cohen expressed sympathy towards Tiffany, asserting that she was, in many ways, Donald's least favorite child, in part, because she didn't have Ivanka's looks. "The pecking order of the kids was painfully apparent," Cohen wrote. "Trump was very specific about his views on the importance of female beauty in measuring the value of women, including inside his own family" (per SheKnows, via Yahoo! Entertainment). This, of course, is no secret. Cohen added that Ivanka was often given positions of influence because of her appearance. Meanwhile, Tiffany calling in a favor from her dad didn't usually end up with the youngest Trump daughter getting what she wanted.
She was in the same class as Joe Biden's granddaughter while at university
Their families might not get along when it comes to politics, but Tiffany Trump and former President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, used to get on quite well, it seems. The two studied together at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated together in 2016.
The two's friendship seemed to extend beyond school, with Tiffany posting a selfie of her and Naomi to her Instagram Stories in 2018 while the two were having some downtime in the Hamptons (via People). They were spotted attending a World Ocean's Day performance and appeared to be on good terms. After all, you don't usually take selfies with people you despise.
While Naomi and Tiffany attended university at the same time, the two studied different subjects, with Tiffany pursuing a bachelor's degree in sociology while Naomi obtained an undergraduate degree in international relations. Tiffany went on to study at Georgetown Law School in 2017, focusing on cyber national security and specialized tech. She graduated in 2020, and some of her classmates, who spoke to CNN, said Tiffany managed to have a pretty normal life at university. "Most of the students just ignored her," one told the outlet. "The only difference is that her agents always attended classes with her, but she maintained a very low-profile."
Tiffany Trump once dabbled in jewelry design — just for fun
Those who have been keeping an eye on the Trumps before they became the country's first family will remember that Ivanka Trump used to have a fine jewelry line. Tiffany Trump followed in her footsteps in 2017, launching her own jewelry line on Instagram before starting university at Georgetown. Well, launch might not be the right word. Tiffany went to show some of the pieces she designed to the owner of Blue & Cream in the Hamptons, Jeff Goldstein, who excitedly posted it to the store's Instagram account. "[Tiffany] stopped by to share some of her custom pieces strictly for #friendsandfamily," the post read. A spokesperson for the store told Vanity Fair that they weren't selling Tiffany's pieces. "As a longtime customer she was excited to show off the pieces to Jeff Goldstein. Our Instagram tries to capture the culture of East Hampton and she's definitely a person of interest right now."
Tiffany's spokesperson confirmed that the line wasn't for sale and that she crafted the pieces for fun, which included necklaces with a lightning bolt and boxing glove pendant. Tiffany hasn't dabbled in jewelry design since, and it's not clear if she plans to pick up the hobby again, but if there's one thing we learned when it comes to the Trump family, it's to never say never.