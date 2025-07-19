The 24 Worst High Heels Ever Worn By The Royal Family

The women of the royal family have a long history of shoe blunders. Of course, we all do. It's completely normal to look back on footwear choices with regret. The only difference is that the British royals get followed by paparazzi constantly, and so their unfortunate choices live on eternally in photos on the internet. There's a whole range of family members who've made strange decisions in regard to heels. The late Queen Elizabeth II had her own mishaps, as did Princess Diana. More contemporary members have made more contemporary heel mistakes. From Catherine, Princess of Wales, to Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and even Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, no one is spared.

The worst heel blunders can look different for all of these women. For some, their shoe choices pushed up uncomfortably against royal protocol. After all, there's a lot to know about the royal family's dress code. Heck, there are even pregnancy dress codes that the royals have to follow, as well as wardrobe rules for royals at garden parties, so it's safe to assume that most aspects of their sartorial lives are being scrutinized. But heel blunders amongst the royals can occur for other reasons, too. The heels were the wrong choice for the occasion, in some cases. In still other situations, the heels were so outrageous that they distracted from the event at hand. There can be any number of reasons, but there's a long archive of royal ladies who got carried away with their pumps.