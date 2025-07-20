Whatever Happened To American Idol Winner Lee DeWyze?

Lee DeWyze has never been one to shy away from complaining about the "American Idol" machine. In 2013, a mere three years after winning the show, DeWyze wrote a piece for The Daily Beast about what a tough road he'd had since he was crowned the winner of the reality show. He confessed that he'd never really expected to win the whole thing, writing, "I would say that I didn't really know what I was getting myself into. It's kind of like when you go to a carnival and you see the basketball game, and you're like, 'I'll just take a shot and see what happens.'" DeWyze insisted that he never went onstage hoping to beat the other contestants but rather tried to perform the best he could each week.

He admitted, "I can't sit here and say winning 'American Idol' was everything I thought it would be and that it's perfect." DeWyze said he felt lost. After all, that was the first season without Paula Abdul, and it was also to be the now-unrecognizable Simon Cowell's final season. There was a lot of media attention around the show, in other words, that had little to do with him. "I was being kind of lost in all that mix," he said. "There was just so much happening."

Still, DeWyze said he looked forward to soldiering on, even though his music career no longer had the backing of a major label. "I'm going to be happy, because I know that what I'm doing right now is what I'm supposed to be doing. And I'm really proud of it," he said. "Whether I sell 100 billion albums or one, I'm still the same person."