Kate Middleton And Prince William Won't Entertain Meghan & Harry's Olive Branch Without One Thing
Many are wondering what will happen to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when Prince William becomes king. The answer? Nothing good, probably. At least, not when one takes into account the rumors about William's conditions for a possible reconciliation. The prince wants Harry and Meghan to apologize for all the damage they've done to the royal family's reputation, and, of course, his own.
This tidbit of information came to light after the Daily Mail caught King Charles III and Harry, the Duke of Sussex's senior aides, meeting for what was said to be a peace talk. Friends of Prince William and Princess Catherine said they weren't aware of the meeting. "They were not asked to send anyone and will be treating the talks with extreme caution. The fact that it ended up in the newspapers tells you all you need to know," one friend told the outlet. Meanwhile, Sussex insiders told the Daily Mail that Harry and Meghan were upset that the meeting got splattered on the tabloid's front page and that they certainly had no hand in leaking the story.
A source told the Mirror that William understandably has some trust issues, citing Harry and Meghan's sharp public criticism of the royals since their move to the States. "For there to be any chance of moving forward, that trust has to be rebuilt, and Team Sussex knows the onus is on them," they alleged. The source added that William believes Harry to be a traitor who chose fame over his family and often put the royals in a bad light.
Harry has done a lot of damage to William and Catherine's reputations
Prince Harry and Prince William's feud has been going on for years, and when taking into account the things Harry said about his brother in his tell-all memoir, "Spare," one can't exactly fault William for wanting an apology from his brother before he even considers sitting down to iron out their differences. Not only did Harry accuse William of physical violence, but he also dragged Princess Catherine into the whole mess when he alleged that she was the one who made Meghan Markle cry before her wedding day after criticizing Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress. Adding insult to injury, the prince also claimed William and Kate encouraged him to wear that infamous Nazi costume to a party in 2005.
Then there was the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview in which Harry and Meghan insinuated that certain members of the royal family were racist, alleging that they questioned what the color of Prince Archie's skin would be. Their Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," only made matters worse. They painted William and Kate as cold and formal towards Meghan when they first met and accused the royal family of refusing to protect Meghan from the onslaught of negative press. Needless to say, Harry and Meghan have burned some bridges, and publicly apologizing for their actions will only make them look bad and raise many questions about the authenticity of their narrative. As it stands, the chances of William and Harry mending fences remain slim.