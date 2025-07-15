Kate Middleton And Prince William Won't Entertain Meghan & Harry's Olive Branch Without One Thing

Many are wondering what will happen to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when Prince William becomes king. The answer? Nothing good, probably. At least, not when one takes into account the rumors about William's conditions for a possible reconciliation. The prince wants Harry and Meghan to apologize for all the damage they've done to the royal family's reputation, and, of course, his own.

This tidbit of information came to light after the Daily Mail caught King Charles III and Harry, the Duke of Sussex's senior aides, meeting for what was said to be a peace talk. Friends of Prince William and Princess Catherine said they weren't aware of the meeting. "They were not asked to send anyone and will be treating the talks with extreme caution. The fact that it ended up in the newspapers tells you all you need to know," one friend told the outlet. Meanwhile, Sussex insiders told the Daily Mail that Harry and Meghan were upset that the meeting got splattered on the tabloid's front page and that they certainly had no hand in leaking the story.

A source told the Mirror that William understandably has some trust issues, citing Harry and Meghan's sharp public criticism of the royals since their move to the States. "For there to be any chance of moving forward, that trust has to be rebuilt, and Team Sussex knows the onus is on them," they alleged. The source added that William believes Harry to be a traitor who chose fame over his family and often put the royals in a bad light.