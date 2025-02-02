What Will Happen To Harry & Meghan When Prince William Is King?

Since the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex, announced on Instagram they were stepping back from royal duties in 2020, an announcement colloquially called "Megxit," they have been in a bad spot with the royal family. They now have brand deals and multiple Netflix shows, and this pursuit of money, according to royal expert Peter Hunt, is not compatible with the House of Windsor and the monarchy's brand. It would be, he says in the documentary "Harry & Megan: The Great Divide" (via Real Royalty), a case of the California couple "having their cake and eating it" too.

The couple now lives in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, and has apparently been excluded and sidelined from multiple royal family events. This includes being snubbed from balcony appearances, outright not being invited to Christmas getaways with the rest of the royal family, and Harry even being left on read when he asks about his father's health, as the king was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. "He has tried to reach out about the king's health," an anonymous friend of Harry told People, "but those calls go unanswered too."

Meanwhile, the world is closely following updates on the British monarch's health. Despite Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice insisting King Charles III is doing well, sources told InTouch in early 2024 that he only has a couple of years to live, which means the reign of Prince William may be just around the corner. The two brothers, though, have apparently not been on the best terms for several years; there have been glaring red flags in William and Harry's relationship from long before Meghan's inclusion into the family. Harry has been candid about their rifts, especially in interviews, his memoir "Spare," and his Netflix series with Meghan. So, how will Harry and Meghan's lives change once William becomes king?

