Melania's Marine One Moment Confirms Trump's Favorite Thing About Her
At this point, Donald Trump has basically subtly confirmed that his marriage to Melania Trump is a mess behind closed doors. Still, from an outside perspective, it seems obvious what the two like best about their relationship. It appears that Donald likes to look at Melania, and Melania likes when he does so from a reasonable distance. And, a recent photo the official White House social media account shared is a perfect encapsulation of this.
"She is the moment," the White House account captioned a photo of Melania descending the steps of Air Force One at Sunday's FIFA Club World Cup Final, per Instagram. Melania was dressed in a white dress with a black blazer and some oversized sunglasses. The photo didn't reveal the extent to which her extra messy hair fail felt like a metaphor for Donald's second term, but the photo itself felt like a metaphor for their marriage. Between the dramatic caption and the black and white editing of the photo, it is clear that the folks behind the White House social media accounts wanted it to be a special homage to the first lady. Instead, though, it seemed to point out Melania's independence, as she exited the plane in high heels by herself without any assistance from Donald, while he simply watched from the ground below.
Donald Trump reportedly isn't shy about admitting that Melania Trump is a trophy wife
In the 2018 book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," author Michael Wolff claimed that Donald Trump doesn't pull any punches when it comes to calling Melania Trump his "trophy wife," reportedly doing so "proudly and without irony," per Newsweek. Wolff also noted that the couple "... spent relatively little time together. They could go days at a time without contact, even when they were both in Trump Tower," and the couple doesn't seem to have grown closer since then. It likely isn't a surprise to most that Melania is considered a trophy wife. She and Donald have a bigger age gap than many people realize, with him being 24 years older. When they met, Melania was a 28-year-old model, and Donald was a well-known businessman — the writing was on the wall.
Suffice it to say, after years of watching Melania shy away from the limelight and appear to avoid too much contact with her husband in public, this photo feels like a perfect way of summing up their relationship — or at least how their relationship appears to the public. Donald enjoys looking at her, and she's willing to let him, but that doesn't mean she's interested in holding his hand.