Melania's Marine One Moment Confirms Trump's Favorite Thing About Her

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At this point, Donald Trump has basically subtly confirmed that his marriage to Melania Trump is a mess behind closed doors. Still, from an outside perspective, it seems obvious what the two like best about their relationship. It appears that Donald likes to look at Melania, and Melania likes when he does so from a reasonable distance. And, a recent photo the official White House social media account shared is a perfect encapsulation of this.

"She is the moment," the White House account captioned a photo of Melania descending the steps of Air Force One at Sunday's FIFA Club World Cup Final, per Instagram. Melania was dressed in a white dress with a black blazer and some oversized sunglasses. The photo didn't reveal the extent to which her extra messy hair fail felt like a metaphor for Donald's second term, but the photo itself felt like a metaphor for their marriage. Between the dramatic caption and the black and white editing of the photo, it is clear that the folks behind the White House social media accounts wanted it to be a special homage to the first lady. Instead, though, it seemed to point out Melania's independence, as she exited the plane in high heels by herself without any assistance from Donald, while he simply watched from the ground below.