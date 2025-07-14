Melania Trump's Hair Fail Feels Like A Metaphor For Donald's Second Term

If you've noticed that Melania Trump's style looks different during her second go at being first lady compared to the first time around, you definitely are not alone. Lately, it seems Melania's abnormally sloppy style says it all about her life as first lady, and she often looks equally as disengaged with her role as she behaves. Now, Melania is continuing her sloppy streak in a brand new way with some very disheveled hair. And it feels almost as messy as her husband's second presidency.

Whether you like her or not, Melania has always seemed fairly put-together when it comes to her style. However, the controversial first lady has already had some serious fashion fails during her second White House era. Interestingly, most of these not-so-great fashion moments have something in common: messiness. From poorly done tailoring to sloppy 'fits that look like they were just thrown together, Melania has not been on her A-game lately. Is being back in the limelight getting to the notoriously private first lady, or is she simply matching the general messiness of Donald Trump's second term as president?