Melania Trump's Hair Fail Feels Like A Metaphor For Donald's Second Term
If you've noticed that Melania Trump's style looks different during her second go at being first lady compared to the first time around, you definitely are not alone. Lately, it seems Melania's abnormally sloppy style says it all about her life as first lady, and she often looks equally as disengaged with her role as she behaves. Now, Melania is continuing her sloppy streak in a brand new way with some very disheveled hair. And it feels almost as messy as her husband's second presidency.
Whether you like her or not, Melania has always seemed fairly put-together when it comes to her style. However, the controversial first lady has already had some serious fashion fails during her second White House era. Interestingly, most of these not-so-great fashion moments have something in common: messiness. From poorly done tailoring to sloppy 'fits that look like they were just thrown together, Melania has not been on her A-game lately. Is being back in the limelight getting to the notoriously private first lady, or is she simply matching the general messiness of Donald Trump's second term as president?
Did Melania roll out of bed and head straight to the event?
Between getting booed by the crowd and having to watch Donald Trump's attention-seeking hit a fever pitch at the FIFA Club World Cup Final, Melania Trump probably didn't have the greatest time at the July 13 event. And if one photo of her updo is any indication, she looked just as bad as she probably felt. Melania's hair looked like it had barely been brushed and was thrown up with some bobby pins before heading to the event. And, while the rat's nest 'do may not have looked quite as unkempt from the front, at a highly publicized event like this one, she should have been prepared to be photographed from all angles.
As if her hairdo wasn't unfortunate enough, Melania's fashion choice also earned her flak. She paired her white dress and black blazer with some odd sunglasses at which some netizens poked fun. "It's true: Melania tried to watch the FIFA Club World Cup Finals in 3D," one X user joked alongside a photo of Melania looking like she was ready to sit down for a 3D movie in the appropriate eyewear. "She looks ridiculous!" one user wrote. "I thought she was nurse Ratched," another quipped. One even questioned, "Are we sure it is Melania hiding behind those glasses?" Considering her sloppy hairstyle and just how well it fits in with Melania's recent messy vibes, though, it has to be her.