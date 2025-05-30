Donald Trump Subtly Confirms His Marriage To Melania Is A Mess Behind Closed Doors

While President Donald Trump was sitting in the Oval Office, taking questions from reporters on May 30, 2025, Fox News's Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy brought up a recent event for Donald to mull over. While de-boarding an airplane on their tour of Southeast Asia, French President Emmanuel Macron was seen possibly being shoved in the face by his wife, Brigitte Macron (via the Associated Press). In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Doocy asked Donald if he had any "world leader to world leader marital advice," and the answer given exposes a truth about Melania Trump and Donald's marriage.

PETER DOOCY asks Trump if he has any advice for French President Macron after Macron's wife beat him in public: TRUMP: "Make sure the door remains closed." pic.twitter.com/z0XPzMGZFI — The Washington Observer (@WashObserver) May 30, 2025

After shaking his head with a wide grin that peeled back into a grimace, Donald responded, "Make sure the door remains closed." While this answer got a laugh from the fawning audience, it does poke at the potential for the marriage between Melania and Donald to be much messier than they let on in public. It certainly begs the question of what goes on behind closed doors for the first couple, especially with all the signs that Melania and Donald are on the rocks.