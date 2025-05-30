Donald Trump Subtly Confirms His Marriage To Melania Is A Mess Behind Closed Doors
While President Donald Trump was sitting in the Oval Office, taking questions from reporters on May 30, 2025, Fox News's Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy brought up a recent event for Donald to mull over. While de-boarding an airplane on their tour of Southeast Asia, French President Emmanuel Macron was seen possibly being shoved in the face by his wife, Brigitte Macron (via the Associated Press). In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Doocy asked Donald if he had any "world leader to world leader marital advice," and the answer given exposes a truth about Melania Trump and Donald's marriage.
PETER DOOCY asks Trump if he has any advice for French President Macron after Macron's wife beat him in public:
TRUMP: "Make sure the door remains closed." pic.twitter.com/z0XPzMGZFI
— The Washington Observer (@WashObserver) May 30, 2025
After shaking his head with a wide grin that peeled back into a grimace, Donald responded, "Make sure the door remains closed." While this answer got a laugh from the fawning audience, it does poke at the potential for the marriage between Melania and Donald to be much messier than they let on in public. It certainly begs the question of what goes on behind closed doors for the first couple, especially with all the signs that Melania and Donald are on the rocks.
Melania and Donald Trump are sticking it out through divorce rumors
There are plenty of strange things within the marriage of Melania Trump and Donald Trump, from the age gap to the startling difference in personalities; it's a wonder they've stayed together. There's often an icy distance between the two, especially when Melania does her best to avoid public displays of affection with Donald. Since Donald's rocky year of lawsuits in 2024 and the start of his second term as president, beginning in 2025, it seems as if the couple might not have had enough time to repair the damage done by Donald's hush money trial.
However, the fact that they're still standing by each other's side suggests that there are some reasons why Melania and Donald are still married. Perhaps keeping their bickering out of sight is just one of the many ways they've managed to mitigate their public relationship. Hopefully, should Melania and Donald save their messy fights for private spaces, they won't be as jarring as the one between the Macrons. Maybe that's why Donald responded with such a wily grin – he feels he and Melania will never be caught in a similar moment.