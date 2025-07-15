Trump's Charisma Clearly Isn't Hereditary Judging By Kai's New Low Energy Ad

Kai Trump may be a total lookalike of her aunt, Ivanka Trump, but do the Trump genes stop there? Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter has been moving into the limelight more and more as of late. And, now, she is even starring in a commercial. Unfortunately, if Kai thought that this partnership would bolster her fame and open up new opportunities for her, she may have another thing coming. This ad is a clear indicator that while she may have inherited the Trump family name, she did not get her grandfather's charisma.

Accelerator Active Energy's energy drinks have been represented by many well-known athletes — from Travis Kelce to Livvy Dunne. Thanks to her famous family and her serious golf skills, Kai is the latest athlete to join this famous club. On July 15, 2025, the Accelerator Active Energy YouTube channel shared an ad starring Kai. And, well ... she didn't bring much to the table other than that famous name of hers. The ad showed Kai approaching a podium as presidential music played. While the ad's premise poked fun at Kai being the president's granddaughter, it was immediately clear that she did not have the stage presence that helped her grandfather score his role. Kai approached the podium with slumped-over posture, stumbled over her words, and didn't speak clearly while obviously reading a script from the podium. It seemed like the folks behind the ad used the first take they filmed, which isn't a great look for Kai.