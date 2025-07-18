What Donald Trump Is Actually Like In Real Life, According To People Who Have Met Him
It's not just Elon Musk that's obsessed with Donald Trump. Love him or hate him, there's no denying that Trump, who will not be able to run for a third term, has amassed quite the fan base. Between his unfiltered mouth and his late night Truth tirades, most would assume he's just as outrageous in real life, but according to people who have met him, that's actually incorrect.
And no, we don't just mean the die-hard supporters or the employees who owe him their jobs. His opponents and the journalists that covered him, and even everyday people who have encountered Trump behind closed doors, used words like "respectful," "humble," "great guy," and even "kind" to describe him. Although we should take what's on the internet with a grain of salt, a Reddit discussion about meeting the president before the race went viral.
One user said, "A very close friend of mine was actually on The Apprentice. I went to an event with her and met him. He was polite and didn't set off my creepy vibes. When my friend's mother died, he paid all of her final costs." Another shared their dad's encounter with Trump and commented, "My dad has met him through his job, and said he was very respectful and humble ..." It turns out, the real-life Trump is far more nuanced than most could ever imagine. So, we can't help but question why he's allowing himself to be portrayed as a one-dimensional joke by media outlets.
Trump's putting on a show, and this is who is in the audience
Despite the ridiculous rumors that Donald Trump can't read, let's not forget that he graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and ran a multi-billion dollar organization for decades. On his blog, psychologist Howard Gardner shared his commentary of the president and described him as "a traditionally smart person" and as someone who "would presumably do well on IQ tests."
And believe us when we say the man knows exactly who is audience is. During his victory speech after winning Nevada's Republican caucuses in 2016, he said verbatim, "I love the poorly educated." While the wild one-liner sparked debate, he really does mean it. According to Pew Research, Trump's 2024 victory was all thanks to his lead in the following voting groups: voters without college degrees, those in rural areas, and those who attend some kind of religious service.
A 2020 Kansas University study showed that individuals with less education were more likely to believe misinformation they read about online and even share it. This is a vulnerability that makes these kinds of people the perfect target for bold, fired-up messages — Trump's favorite kind of messaging. Katherine Cramer, a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told PBS News that Trump thrives on "politics of resentment," which funnels the unrest and frustration voters have had about the economy and society toward the system or any other target he deems appropriate.