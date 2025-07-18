What Donald Trump Is Actually Like In Real Life, According To People Who Have Met Him

It's not just Elon Musk that's obsessed with Donald Trump. Love him or hate him, there's no denying that Trump, who will not be able to run for a third term, has amassed quite the fan base. Between his unfiltered mouth and his late night Truth tirades, most would assume he's just as outrageous in real life, but according to people who have met him, that's actually incorrect.

And no, we don't just mean the die-hard supporters or the employees who owe him their jobs. His opponents and the journalists that covered him, and even everyday people who have encountered Trump behind closed doors, used words like "respectful," "humble," "great guy," and even "kind" to describe him. Although we should take what's on the internet with a grain of salt, a Reddit discussion about meeting the president before the race went viral.

One user said, "A very close friend of mine was actually on The Apprentice. I went to an event with her and met him. He was polite and didn't set off my creepy vibes. When my friend's mother died, he paid all of her final costs." Another shared their dad's encounter with Trump and commented, "My dad has met him through his job, and said he was very respectful and humble ..." It turns out, the real-life Trump is far more nuanced than most could ever imagine. So, we can't help but question why he's allowing himself to be portrayed as a one-dimensional joke by media outlets.