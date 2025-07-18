Harris Faulkner Looks So Different With Long Hair (& She Totally Pulls It Off)

If you know Fox News host Harris Faulkner, you almost surely picture her with her signature easy-breezy bob. While this is clearly Faulkner's preferred hairstyle, that doesn't mean it's the only coif that suits her. In fact, it may not even be the best look there is for her. In July 2025, she shared some photos on Instagram that showed what she looks like when sporting longer locks. And, based on this, we think it may be time for her to start growing out that bob.

It's no surprise that folks who have committed to a cropped haircut for years may want to try extensions on for size every now and then. And, Faulkner is no exception. On July 3, 2025, Faulkner posted some photos of her posing with her family, and her chic, long high ponytail and side part stole the show. While we're all used to seeing Faulkner with short hair, this isn't the first time she's rocked extensions for a special occasion. She had long, flowing hair at the 2024 Fox Nation Patriot Awards, too. This hairstyle made her look young, fresh, and fun and was an extra welcome update to her look. Evidently, when it comes to longer locks, Faulkner can rock more than one style and manage to look better than ever.