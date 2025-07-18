Harris Faulkner Looks So Different With Long Hair (& She Totally Pulls It Off)
If you know Fox News host Harris Faulkner, you almost surely picture her with her signature easy-breezy bob. While this is clearly Faulkner's preferred hairstyle, that doesn't mean it's the only coif that suits her. In fact, it may not even be the best look there is for her. In July 2025, she shared some photos on Instagram that showed what she looks like when sporting longer locks. And, based on this, we think it may be time for her to start growing out that bob.
It's no surprise that folks who have committed to a cropped haircut for years may want to try extensions on for size every now and then. And, Faulkner is no exception. On July 3, 2025, Faulkner posted some photos of her posing with her family, and her chic, long high ponytail and side part stole the show. While we're all used to seeing Faulkner with short hair, this isn't the first time she's rocked extensions for a special occasion. She had long, flowing hair at the 2024 Fox Nation Patriot Awards, too. This hairstyle made her look young, fresh, and fun and was an extra welcome update to her look. Evidently, when it comes to longer locks, Faulkner can rock more than one style and manage to look better than ever.
Harris Faulkner occasionally experiments with her mane in different ways
Fox News' Harris Faulkner has gone through a stunning transformation since she first joined the network in 2005. Like most folks who appear on TV regularly, she has a usual hair and makeup aesthetic that she typically sticks to. Even so, over the years, she hasn't shied away from experimenting with new, different styles now and then. At the 2023 Fox Nation Patriot Awards, Faulkner proved she looks so different with blonde hair, and fans had mixed feelings about whether or not she could pull off that particular look. She even once bared it all and ditched her beauty products on the air, proving that she's unrecognizable under all that makeup and looks radiant and fresh-faced without the help of extra products.
Despite having a blonde bombshell moment and even going false lashes-free for a day, we have a feeling that Faulkner won't be straying from her typical look permanently any time soon. Of all the hairstyles she's tried out, though, we think her "long hair; don't care" moment might be one she should actually commit to.