Queen Camilla Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors

There's basically no one in the royal family who can escape speculation about whether they've gone under the knife with cosmetic surgery of some kind. Catherine, Princess of Wales has been subject to several plastic surgery rumors, as has Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and even Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Then there's Queen Camilla. Camilla's style has transformed over the years, but has she done anything more drastic?

Some have guessed that Camilla may have had a face lift, that she's had Botox, and that she's had lip fillers. During Camilla's carriage ride during the 2025 Trooping the Colour, people pointed out that something looked different about her. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) asked, "Something is off with her face ... has she had surgery??" While others pointed out that it seemed like she had fewer wrinkles than before.

But that was hardly the first time that rumors had been raised about Camilla's looks. Some thought that she'd had surgery in the year before Queen Elizabeth II died. And then at the State Opening of Parliament in 2023, some noticed her lips looking fuller than they had before.