Queen Camilla Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors
There's basically no one in the royal family who can escape speculation about whether they've gone under the knife with cosmetic surgery of some kind. Catherine, Princess of Wales has been subject to several plastic surgery rumors, as has Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and even Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Then there's Queen Camilla. Camilla's style has transformed over the years, but has she done anything more drastic?
Some have guessed that Camilla may have had a face lift, that she's had Botox, and that she's had lip fillers. During Camilla's carriage ride during the 2025 Trooping the Colour, people pointed out that something looked different about her. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) asked, "Something is off with her face ... has she had surgery??" While others pointed out that it seemed like she had fewer wrinkles than before.
But that was hardly the first time that rumors had been raised about Camilla's looks. Some thought that she'd had surgery in the year before Queen Elizabeth II died. And then at the State Opening of Parliament in 2023, some noticed her lips looking fuller than they had before.
Not everyone agrees that Queen Camilla may have had cosmetic work done
On the flip side, there are those who are convinced that Queen Camilla is aging naturally. And it could be that things like seemingly fuller lips in some photos of Camilla are because of makeup as compared to a more permanent cosmetic procedure.
We do know that Camilla has some tips and tricks when it comes to anti-aging skincare. Camilla uses bee venom products from the Heaven by Deborah Mitchell line. The most expensive item in the line is the Bee Venom Mask, which retails for $475.25, and the website describes it as containing "the natural alternative to Botox." There's only 500 of them made every year. Camilla loves the products so much that she gave the brand an official royal warrant, which is given to those companies with products the royal family uses regularly.
So whether it's good skincare or good doctors, we may never know, and it seems unlikely that the royal family would confirm cosmetic surgery. But so long as Camilla's making public appearances and people are seeing her with a changed look, she won't be able to shake the rumors.