The Moment That Reportedly Broke Prince Harry And Queen Elizabeth's Tight Bond For Good

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly was dealt a huge blow when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused someone in the royal family of making racist comments but refused to name them, causing the public to speculate for years on who the supposed racist royal was. Shortly after the interview aired, Oprah Winfrey clarified that Harry said the queen and Prince Philip (who died just a little over a month later) weren't involved, but this apparently didn't make Elizabeth feel any better. "That was what ultimately prompted [the queen] to issue the 'recollections may vary' statement. Things were never the same after that. ... It was a horrific series of betrayals at the end of her life," the royal insider told The Daily Beast of the sit-down. Another source claimed Harry and Meghan's decision to name their daughter Lilibet, which was Elizabeth's childhood nickname, was done without asking her for permission first, which reportedly only widened the rift between grandmother and grandson. (In 2021, reps for the Sussexes claimed they did get permission, per CNN.)

This account contradicted Harry's statements about his relationship with Queen Elizabeth following the Winfrey sit-down. Aside from paying her a visit in April 2022, Harry and Meghan reunited with the late monarch and introduced Lilibet to her British great-grandmother during the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration that June. Harry said he also received support from his grandmother regarding his lawsuits against several British tabloids before she passed away in September 2022. "We had many conversations before she passed, this is very much something she supported, she knew how much this meant to me," Harry recalled in the 2024 documentary "Tabloids on Trial" (via People). "She is up there going, 'See this through to the end,' without question."