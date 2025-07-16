Modern Family Star Julie Bowen Flaunts Her Killer Legs (& Her Confidence Is Just As Stunning)
Folks are buzzing about stunning "Modern Family" star Julie Bowen's appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," but it isn't because of what the actor said on the late night talk show. Instead, it's because she showed off her enviable gams. Fans are totally distracted by Bowen's super-toned legs and all the confidence it took to show them off in micro shorts on television.
If you've been wondering what happened to the cast of "Modern Family," you may be surprised to hear that Bowen has a leg up on her former costars. On July 15, 2025, Bowen sat down with guest host Chris Distefano to talk about her upcoming film "Happy Gilmore 2." Despite sitting down, though, all eyes were still on her legs. The official "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Instagram account shared a series of photos of Bowen's visit to the show. Two of the three photos showed Bowen boldly baring it all as she crawled onto the desk and gave Distefano a hug while wearing teeny tiny green shorts. Suffice it to say, folks in the comment section had a bit of a one-track mind, and that track didn't have much to do with the project she was promoting — unless, of course, she is planning on releasing a lower body workout video sometime soon.
Julie Bowen's daring outfit put all eyes on her
The top comment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live"'s video of Julie Bowen's guest appearance summed up the segment's general response: "#legs." "Nice stems!!!!!" another commenter wrote. "Legs for miles," added another. Someone else noted that Bowen "... Aged like wine." Some viewers even sensed some chemistry between Bowen and Chris Distefano. "Oh ok someone's flirting HARD," one commenter suggested. Surely this has Jimmy Kimmel a little bit bummed out to be on vacation and away from his hosting job. And, while Bowen was likely just being a bit silly and having fun while chatting it up with Distefano, considering the fact that she is one member of the "Modern Family" cast who reportedly doesn't have a real-life partner, who knows? Those flirty vibes may have been real.
Evidently, neither Bowen's charisma nor her long legs would have gotten so much attention if she hadn't had the confidence to put it all on display. Bowen's ensemble was bold and a bit cheeky, pairing her green micro shorts with super high hot pink heels that gave her exposed legs some extra support. She paired it all with a sparkly, tinsel-esque pullover sweater layered over a collared shirt. This is definitely not the kind of outfit someone wears if they're trying to avoid the spotlight, and based on the reaction she got, she did anything but fade into the background.