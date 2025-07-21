Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Younger Sister Is A Natural Beauty

It's no secret that Lauren Sánchez Bezos' face has changed a lot over the years, and as a result, she gets quite a bit of flak for her apparent plastic surgery and how dramatically it has altered her appearance. Photo comparisons from when she was younger prove that Sánchez Bezos has drastically changed since getting plastic surgery, but there's another way to see that she started off with innate good looks before getting work done. Sánchez Bezos has a younger sister whose natural beauty shows that they've got good genes.

Sánchez Bezos was 7 years old when her parents divorced, and her dad went on to get remarried. When Sánchez Bezos was 13 years old, her half-sister Elena Blair was born. Elena is now a photographer, and despite leading a very different life than Sánchez Bezos, the sisters are close. In 2023, Blair shared a photo of her and Sánchez Bezos on Instagram that showed just how alike the sisters look. She also described their loving relationship in the caption, writing, "My sister and I are so close that our relationship is sometimes hard for others to understand. It's hard to describe. We get into our own world instantly when we are together and when we aren't together we talk on the phone at least 2 times a day, usually more. We have a conflict free relationship which is rare in life but it's true. We support and care for each other unconditionally."