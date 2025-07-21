Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Younger Sister Is A Natural Beauty
It's no secret that Lauren Sánchez Bezos' face has changed a lot over the years, and as a result, she gets quite a bit of flak for her apparent plastic surgery and how dramatically it has altered her appearance. Photo comparisons from when she was younger prove that Sánchez Bezos has drastically changed since getting plastic surgery, but there's another way to see that she started off with innate good looks before getting work done. Sánchez Bezos has a younger sister whose natural beauty shows that they've got good genes.
Sánchez Bezos was 7 years old when her parents divorced, and her dad went on to get remarried. When Sánchez Bezos was 13 years old, her half-sister Elena Blair was born. Elena is now a photographer, and despite leading a very different life than Sánchez Bezos, the sisters are close. In 2023, Blair shared a photo of her and Sánchez Bezos on Instagram that showed just how alike the sisters look. She also described their loving relationship in the caption, writing, "My sister and I are so close that our relationship is sometimes hard for others to understand. It's hard to describe. We get into our own world instantly when we are together and when we aren't together we talk on the phone at least 2 times a day, usually more. We have a conflict free relationship which is rare in life but it's true. We support and care for each other unconditionally."
Elena Blair is one of Lauren Sánchez Bezos' closest family members
Looking at photos of Lauren Sánchez Bezos when she was younger makes it easy to spot the family resemblance between her and Elena Blair. In addition to her lookalike half-sister, Lauren also has two older brothers, Paul and Michael Sánchez. While Lauren has a good relationship with her brother, Paul, she and Michael allegedly had a falling out when he outed her affair with now-husband Jeff Bezos, selling the couple's private text messages to the media for a reported $200,000 paycheck.
Despite her troubled relationship with her brother, it is clear that Lauren has maintained her incredible bond with Blair through it all. It is also clear that Blair supports Lauren's new, high-profile marriage. After Lauren and Jeff's lavish wedding, Blair shared two photos of the bride on Instagram with the caption, "This is what I will remember ... our family so full of love and joy ... Love you both so much." Lauren commented, writing, "I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have you as my best friend. I also love how we get to witness each other's lives. I love you."