Donald & Melania Trump's Marriage Looks So Much Worse After Obamas Address Divorce Rumors

Michelle Obama and former president Barack Obama have been sending divorce rumors into overdrive with their strange behavior since leaving the White House. It didn't help that Michelle didn't accompany her husband when he attended political events like Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration. These were just some of many reasons why we were worried about Michelle and Barack's marriage in the beginning. However, the power couple might've convincingly silenced the rumors after appearing on Michelle's "IMO" podcast. The Obamas laughed off the divorce speculation during the segment, while demonstrating that their relationship remains in a seemingly healthy place. "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting on my man," Michelle said, per X.

The touching moment couldn't have been any more different from how the president and his wife, Melania Trump, have handled a similar issue. About the only thing the Trumps and Obamas have in common is that they've both been subject to divorce rumors. But whereas Michelle and Barack flat-out denied the rumors with playful banter, Melania and Donald have mostly been silent on the topic. Furthermore, we just can't picture Donald and Melania talking on a podcast together as comfortably as their White House predecessors did. In fact, seeing the Oval Office pair doing joint interviews at all is a rarity during Donald's presidential era. The Obamas not only reminded us what real love looks like, but also how distant the Trumps are by comparison.