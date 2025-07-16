Barack Obama Isn't Pressed About Those Michelle Divorce Rumors For One Big Reason

Barack and Michelle Obama have been the subject of several divorce rumors this year, but it thankfully doesn't seem to be taking a toll on either of them. The former first lady shut down the gossip with the perfect three word message, and the former president honestly couldn't care less about the online whispers. He made that clear on a recent episode of Michelle's podcast she co-hosts with brother Craig Robinson, "IMO."

Within the first five minutes of the 80-minute video, the Obamas addressed the elephant in the room. First, it started with Robinson cracking jokes when husband and wife hugged. "Wait, you guys like each other?" Not missing a beat, Barack quipped, "She took me back," adding, "it was touch and go for a while!" Michelle mentioned how when she and her husband aren't physically together somewhere, divorce rumors pick right back up again.

Barack admitted he wasn't even aware about any scuttlebutt regarding his marriage until someone told him. "These are the kinds of things that I just miss, right? So I don't even know this stuff's going on," he said. We love an offline king. Imagine being so wrapped up living life in the real world that you have zero clue what's going on in the digital one. It's giving '90s vibes. Michelle then shared she has never thought about leaving her husband, even during the more trying times.