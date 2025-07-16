Barack Obama Isn't Pressed About Those Michelle Divorce Rumors For One Big Reason
Barack and Michelle Obama have been the subject of several divorce rumors this year, but it thankfully doesn't seem to be taking a toll on either of them. The former first lady shut down the gossip with the perfect three word message, and the former president honestly couldn't care less about the online whispers. He made that clear on a recent episode of Michelle's podcast she co-hosts with brother Craig Robinson, "IMO."
Within the first five minutes of the 80-minute video, the Obamas addressed the elephant in the room. First, it started with Robinson cracking jokes when husband and wife hugged. "Wait, you guys like each other?" Not missing a beat, Barack quipped, "She took me back," adding, "it was touch and go for a while!" Michelle mentioned how when she and her husband aren't physically together somewhere, divorce rumors pick right back up again.
Barack admitted he wasn't even aware about any scuttlebutt regarding his marriage until someone told him. "These are the kinds of things that I just miss, right? So I don't even know this stuff's going on," he said. We love an offline king. Imagine being so wrapped up living life in the real world that you have zero clue what's going on in the digital one. It's giving '90s vibes. Michelle then shared she has never thought about leaving her husband, even during the more trying times.
Barack Obama doesn't understand why people think he did something wrong in the relationship
It wasn't that long ago that Barack Obama was seen bebopping along during an incognito stroll in Washington, D.C., where he accidentally photobombed a family's cherry blossoms photo. The former president really does seem that unbothered, and the fact that he learned about the divorce rumors from someone else (not because he was already thinking about separating) says a lot.
Hilariously, Craig Robinson shared a story with Barack and Michelle Obama about meeting a fan in Kansas and having her ask what Barack did wrong. Clearly believing the splitsville rumors, this person immediately assumed that the husband was to blame for a divorce — with zero evidence something was even wrong with the marriage in the first place. The Obamas laughed it off, with Barack noting how the fan instantly guessed it was his fault, instead of wondering, "What happened to him?"
Admittedly, seeing the two of them together was somewhat jarring, since Michelle shared why she's rarely with Barack back in April on Sophia Bush's "Work in Progress" podcast. The mother of two decided to worry less about "disappointing people" and focus more on prioritizing her happiness and goals. Clearly, Barack is fine with it, since he shut down the divorce rumors in his own way.