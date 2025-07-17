The 2025 ESPY Awards Was A Total Fashion Disaster
Whether you're a fashion fanatic, a sports lover, or a combination of the two, the 2025 ESPYs had plenty for you to enjoy. Every year, after stars from all arenas walk their own red carpets, ESPN's Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards bring the best of the best athletes together to celebrate success in the world of sports. This year's awards honored some beloved stars and gave them the opportunity to dress for the occasion. Still, while everyone dressed to the nines, we definitely aren't giving every one of these looks a "10."
Every award show is different, and as a result, every red carpet has a different unofficial dress code. Some red carpets are more formal, while others dare their attendees to be different. At the ESPYs, we didn't expect to see many bold or out-there outfits, and let's just say — we stand corrected. The stars did not shy away from expressing themselves, and it's clear that some folks were thrilled to toss their athletic gear to the side and don something extra special for the big night. Even so, there were more outfits than we may have expected that looked totally wrong for the occasion — way more. We've got all the looks from the ESPYs that didn't take home the gold medal.
Grace Brassel's look reminded us of the early seasons of Real Housewives
Grace Brassel hit the ESPYs red carpet in a knee-length leopard print dress. The dress fit Brassel well, and it wasn't the worst look in the world or the worst look at the event. Even so, this dress didn't feel appropriate for a red carpet, and it looked both dated and a bit old for Brassel. The influencer's ensemble would have worked better in a different print and with different accessories.
Gabby Thomas looked like she was in costume for a funky adaptation of Swan Lake
Gabby Thomas was nominated for the Best Athlete in Women's Sports award at the ESPYs, and it's clear that she wanted to have fun with her outfit for the special occasion. Yet, Thomas' all-white look had so many unique details all in one outfit that it ended up looking like a costume. The scarf, asymmetrical sleeves, asymmetrical hemline, and loads of feathery trim made the ensemble feel distracting and overwhelming on Thomas.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy looked like he was working the front desk at a spa
Dressing in all black is an easy way to make a more casual outfit look elevated. Still, this age old trick didn't manage to make Maksim Chmerkovskiy's all-black ensemble feel fancy enough for the ESPYs red carpet. His short sleeve shirt almost looked like a terrycloth robe, which dressed the outfit down on its own. Pairing it with combat boots and sunglasses made it feel even more casual, and overall, it wasn't the right 'fit for the occasion.
Katie Austin seemed to confuse this red carpet with a new season of Love Island
After seeing this outfit, it's safe to say that Katie Austin isn't lacking in confidence. On the ESPYs red carpet, however, she was lacking something: a top ... and some bottoms. Her glitzy silver outfit could have worked with different styling like some layers, or for a different occasion like the Grammys. Its barely-there nature just looked a bit out of place on this particular red carpet.
Arielle Chambers' suit gave us Chicken Pox flashbacks
It can be refreshing when stars opt for a cool, unexpected choice for the red carpet. Of course, all risks can easily turn into a flop, and such was the case with Arielle Chambers' bold suit. To put it simply, this intricate black and white pattern with red polka dots just wasn't a print that was pleasing to the eye. Chambers was swallowed up by the overwhelming pattern, and her styling didn't help to make the look feel fashion-forward.
Hally Leadbetter's Picasso-inspired neckline was confusing
A sleek black dress is always a classic choice, and an interesting neckline can be a great way to make a simple dress feel updated and fresh. The neckline on Hally Leadbetter's dress, however, had a bit too much going on. Rather than looking cool and modern, this neckline felt distracting and like it stole the attention away from Leadbetter. Beyond the strange cutouts, the dress' straight yet loose silhouette didn't feel like it really complemented the star.
Chari Hawkins looked like she wore her Wicked premiere dress
When we saw Chari Hawkins on the ESPYs red carpet, we were ready for her to burst into one of Glinda's songs from "Wicked" at any moment. Not only did this massive light pink gown give major Glinda vibes, but it also looked like something that may have been more appropriate for the "Wicked" movie premiere or even the Academy Awards. For this award show, however, the frilly skirt, long train, and over-the-top jewelry was a bit too much and felt out of place.
Funny Marco's look had Pinocchio vibes
Whether Funny Marco used Pinocchio as his fashion inspiration for ESPYs night or just wanted to make sure he stood out among his fellow stars, he definitely achieved his goal. And, if his goal was to top the worst-dressed list, he managed to achieve this one, too. A suit with shorts isn't an easy look to pull off, and Marco made this look particularly odd with tall socks and fuzzy slippers. The haphazard patches on his jacket and accessories also made this look feel overly busy.
Ilona Maher looked like part of her dress was missing
Ilona Maher may be the most iconic Olympian on TikTok, but her ESPYs dress wasn't quite so iconic. Maher's makeup and slicked back hair looked stunning on her, but the dress left something to be desired — and by "something," we mean a top portion. There's nothing wrong with a low neckline or cutouts, but this dress was nothing but two strips of fabric up top, and it just ended up looking odd and unfinished.
Kristin Juszczyk looked like she modeled her outfit after her favorite tube of lip gloss
Kristin Juszczyk went for a pretty in pink look on the red carpet. Yet, thanks to her dress' unique cut, she ended up looking like a shiny pink tube. A dropped waist can be a hard silhouette to pull off, and pairing it with a belt and an intense corset resulted in a confusing look that threw off Juszczyk's proportions. To make matters worse, the fit and length of the skirt added to the overall strange look.
Jordan Chiles' dress looked like an Easter basket
Gymnast Jordan Chiles has certainly undergone a stunning transformation since she first started gymnastics at just six years old. And, while she may look more grown-up and more radiant than ever these days, her ESPYs outfit definitely fell flat. Between the bizarre neckline, the weird silhouette, and even the color that looked dull on Chiles, this outfit was all wrong. Something with a bolder hue and a sleeker silhouette would do the star more justice.
It looked like Whitney Cummings repurposed her mummy Halloween costume
We love a good outfit upcycle, but some ouftits can't be repurposed for any occasion — like a Halloween costume, for example. Whitney Cummings showed plenty of skin in her cutout-covered white dress. Between the odd, overdone cutouts and the built-in gloves, this dress' style didn't fit the vibe of a typical red carpet. Furthermore, Cummings looked washed out in a head-to-toe white look and may have been able to pull this dress off a bit better if it was in a deeper, brighter color.
Lindsey Vonn's gown looked like a beach coverup
"When you've got it, flaunt it," but does that mean you should forgo pants? Based on Lindsey Vonn's ESPYs look, we're not so sure. In the past, Vonn has revealed the extent of the body shaming she's received as a famous athlete. And, her daring red carpet look proved that she has maintained her confidence and isn't afraid to bare it all and look stunning doing it. Still, with her exposed underwear and strapless dress, this look reminded us of throwing a towel on over a bikini at the pool.