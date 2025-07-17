The 2025 ESPY Awards Was A Total Fashion Disaster

Whether you're a fashion fanatic, a sports lover, or a combination of the two, the 2025 ESPYs had plenty for you to enjoy. Every year, after stars from all arenas walk their own red carpets, ESPN's Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards bring the best of the best athletes together to celebrate success in the world of sports. This year's awards honored some beloved stars and gave them the opportunity to dress for the occasion. Still, while everyone dressed to the nines, we definitely aren't giving every one of these looks a "10."

Every award show is different, and as a result, every red carpet has a different unofficial dress code. Some red carpets are more formal, while others dare their attendees to be different. At the ESPYs, we didn't expect to see many bold or out-there outfits, and let's just say — we stand corrected. The stars did not shy away from expressing themselves, and it's clear that some folks were thrilled to toss their athletic gear to the side and don something extra special for the big night. Even so, there were more outfits than we may have expected that looked totally wrong for the occasion — way more. We've got all the looks from the ESPYs that didn't take home the gold medal.