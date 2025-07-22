The Time Sarah Huckabee Sanders Proved She's More Thin-Skinned Than Trump

Michelle Wolf ripped into Sarah Huckabee Sanders when she took the stage at the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner. Wolf took a pointed jab at her supposed ineptitude as a press secretary, saying, "I think she's very resourceful, but she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Like maybe she's born with it, maybe it's lies." Wolf also joked that Sanders had brought an unpredictable air to the press room that left people unsure whether she was about to lie, get into a spat with Jim Acosta, or make softball team references.

Elsewhere, the comedian also quipped that she was unsure of how she should refer to Sanders, saying, "What's Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women? Ah, I know, Aunt Coulter." She even insinuated that Sanders was akin to Aunt Lydia in the dystopian show "The Handmaid's Tale." Although it was typical for the host of the White House Correspondents' Dinner to rip into politicians, Sanders didn't appreciate the barbs and was seen sitting with an uncomfortable expression and a forced smile throughout.

The Arkansas governor confirmed that she had thin skin by sharing her reaction to the roast on "Fox and Friends." Sanders stated, "I think she [Wolf] need a little bit more of [happiness] in her life because the rest of us here are doing great." Sanders also went down a more typical defense route and asserted that Wolf's words were a greater testament to her personality than hers. And to top it all off, the Republican politician said that she took great pride in her work under Donald Trump's administration.