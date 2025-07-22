The Time Sarah Huckabee Sanders Proved She's More Thin-Skinned Than Trump
Michelle Wolf ripped into Sarah Huckabee Sanders when she took the stage at the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner. Wolf took a pointed jab at her supposed ineptitude as a press secretary, saying, "I think she's very resourceful, but she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Like maybe she's born with it, maybe it's lies." Wolf also joked that Sanders had brought an unpredictable air to the press room that left people unsure whether she was about to lie, get into a spat with Jim Acosta, or make softball team references.
Elsewhere, the comedian also quipped that she was unsure of how she should refer to Sanders, saying, "What's Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women? Ah, I know, Aunt Coulter." She even insinuated that Sanders was akin to Aunt Lydia in the dystopian show "The Handmaid's Tale." Although it was typical for the host of the White House Correspondents' Dinner to rip into politicians, Sanders didn't appreciate the barbs and was seen sitting with an uncomfortable expression and a forced smile throughout.
The Arkansas governor confirmed that she had thin skin by sharing her reaction to the roast on "Fox and Friends." Sanders stated, "I think she [Wolf] need a little bit more of [happiness] in her life because the rest of us here are doing great." Sanders also went down a more typical defense route and asserted that Wolf's words were a greater testament to her personality than hers. And to top it all off, the Republican politician said that she took great pride in her work under Donald Trump's administration.
Michelle Wolf stood by her routine in the face of backlash
In the aftermath of Michelle Wolf's White House Correspondents' Dinner, many criticized her for poking fun at Sarah Huckabee Sanders' looks. In response, Wolf quipped that she had praised the then-press secretary's creative mind for enabling her to use facts in her makeup routine. Her sardonic response received praise from Kathy Griffin, who once doubled down on her own controversial anti-Trump moment that left Barron Trump disturbed.
When another journalist praised Sanders' response to Wolf's jabs about her appearance, the comedian tweeted, "All these jokes were about her despicable behavior. Sounds like you have some thoughts about her looks though?" Despite everything, there's no doubt that Wolf would have some interesting thoughts about Sanders hopping on the MAGA makeover train. As expected, Donald Trump couldn't help but give his two cents about Wolf's performance in an X rant, writing, "The filthy 'comedian' totally bombed (couldn't even deliver her lines-much like the Seth Meyers weak performance."
In the following years, Trump similarly wouldn't be able to hide his delicate ego while railing against another Late Night TV host. As for Wolf, though, she stood behind her routine in an NPR interview. After stating that Barack Obama had laughed at scathing barbs during his White House Correspondents' Dinner, she once again took aim at Sanders' thin skin by pointing out that she didn't even stand up for the award recipients of the night because of her issues with the media. Moreover, Wolf asserted that her material wasn't meant to stroke the egos of the powerful people in the room.