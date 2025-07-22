Everything Sarah Jessica Parker Has Said About Plastic Surgery

At this point, Sarah Jessica Parker is synonymous with her "Sex and the City" character, Carrie Bradshaw. Parker is just as style-obsessed as her on-screen persona, not to mention adorable in every which way. So, when Carrie visited the hottest plastic surgeon alive (Jonathan Groff) in Season 1 of "And Just Like That," we "couldn't help but wonder" what SJP thought of cosmetic interventions in real life. Spoiler alert: Like Ms. Bradshaw, Parker hasn't quite hopped on board the plastic surgery train, even if she is tempted.

Similar to her stance on Botox, the actor has considered going under the knife, but has never followed through with a procedure. "Honestly, I think I missed out on the facelift," Parker revealed on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2023. "Like an old-fashioned good one that you have when you're like 44." Although she never had alterations herself, Parker affirmed that she doesn't hold judgment, and frankly understands why women in the industry undergo surgery to maintain a youthful look. "There is just so much chatter, peripheral, and opinions," she said. "People should do whatever they feel makes them feel better walking out the door."