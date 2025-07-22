Everything Sarah Jessica Parker Has Said About Plastic Surgery
At this point, Sarah Jessica Parker is synonymous with her "Sex and the City" character, Carrie Bradshaw. Parker is just as style-obsessed as her on-screen persona, not to mention adorable in every which way. So, when Carrie visited the hottest plastic surgeon alive (Jonathan Groff) in Season 1 of "And Just Like That," we "couldn't help but wonder" what SJP thought of cosmetic interventions in real life. Spoiler alert: Like Ms. Bradshaw, Parker hasn't quite hopped on board the plastic surgery train, even if she is tempted.
Similar to her stance on Botox, the actor has considered going under the knife, but has never followed through with a procedure. "Honestly, I think I missed out on the facelift," Parker revealed on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2023. "Like an old-fashioned good one that you have when you're like 44." Although she never had alterations herself, Parker affirmed that she doesn't hold judgment, and frankly understands why women in the industry undergo surgery to maintain a youthful look. "There is just so much chatter, peripheral, and opinions," she said. "People should do whatever they feel makes them feel better walking out the door."
SJP has been the subject of harsh remarks about her appearance
Even fashion's Manhattan monarch can still be knocked down by unfair beauty expectations. Sarah Jessica Parker recalled the intense criticism she received about her physical appearance while filming "Sex and the City" on an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. Parker said the comments made about her looks cut deeper than any remarks about her work on the show. She cited her breaking point, which was when a magazine wrote something brutal about her. "I was just like sobbing because it felt so purposeful. I think that's the only time I really cried about it," said Parker. "It felt like a kick in the rubber parts."
Still, the "Hocus Pocus" star said there was never enough vitriol that incentivized altering her appearance. "After hearing something that was like, 'What? Somebody would say that?' — even still, no interest in changing it," she said. Now, with even more years on television and probably even crueler words, Parker looks more confident than ever in her natural beauty. While sharing one of her favorite beauty products on Instagram, the Emmy winner showcased her bare, makeup-free face, illuminated by the sun. The crow's feet around her eyes are subtle proof that she hasn't taken a trip to the plastic surgeon. Plus, with radiant skin like hers, she certainly doesn't need to have facelift FOMO.