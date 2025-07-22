The Most Tragic Details About Britney Spears' Son Sean Preston Federline

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Britney Spears' time in the spotlight has been anything but easy. The pop princess's headline-making behavior over the years — e.g., shaving her head in 2007 and an erratic social media presence — has not only seemingly taken a toll on her personally, but it has complicated Spears' relationship with her sons. Sean Preston Federline (above left), the "Toxic" singer's eldest, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, has been at the center of many of his mother's attention-grabbing incidents.

Sean Preston — who is referred to as Preston — was born on September 14, 2005. From his infancy, he was thrust into the limelight, with his mom even making headlines with him at just a few months old. In February 2006, paparazzi caught Spears driving with Preston in her lap. At the time, Spears said it was because she was frantically fleeing a flock of aggressive paps, but the agency that published the photos claimed to People that it was a calm situation. The incident prompted the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the Los Angeles Police Department to launch an investigation, and the photos from that day are infamous.

The trials of his mother's celebrity status were the catalyst for more hardship in Preston's childhood. From his parents' contentious and highly publicized relationship to his estrangement from Spears becoming front-page news, despite him wanting to lead a private life, Preston has endured more tragedy than the average kid.