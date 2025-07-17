Princess Beatrice's Husband Exposes Rarely Seen Side Of Her On Their Anniversary
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married on July 17, 2020. While their ceremony was never intended to have all the pomp that's often associated with royal weddings, the celebration was pared down even more due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it may not have been livestreamed, Mozzi often publicly declares his love on social media on their anniversary. This year, he paired his words of affection with a seldom-seen, makeup-free photo of the princess.
"Happy 5th Anniversary to my incredible partner, the most beautiful and amazing wife. I cherish every moment we've spent together and am deeply grateful for our journey," Mozzi gushed on Instagram. The couple was at the beach, with sand clinging to Beatrice's jeans. The princess leaned in close to her husband, displaying a dazzling smile and flawless complexion. Beatrice reportedly takes skin care seriously, achieving her glow through products and a healthy diet.
Mozzi's not the only family member to share a pic of Beatrice's natural face to commemorate a milestone. In 2020, Princess Eugenie wished her sister a happy birthday alongside a selfie where they both displayed their fresh-faced beauty. When she's not glammed up for royal events, Beatrice seems to favor a minimalist makeup routine. In 2020, when she recorded a video for the Oscar's Book Prize, some believed she was makeup-free. However, compared to Mozzi's and Eugenie's pics, Beatrice appeared to have just a hint of mascara to enhance her lashes in that case.
Mozzi often reveals the behind-the-scenes Beatrice
This isn't the first time Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has shared casual photos of his wife, Princess Beatrice. For their first anniversary, Mozzi shared a pic with a spectacular mountaintop view. Since Beatrice was wearing sunglasses at the time, it's unknown if she had eye makeup. However, the rest of her face looks bare. All of Mozzi's loved-up anniversary posts contrast with the couple's recent public appearances. Beatrice and Mozzi's attendance at Royal Ascot hinted at marital difficulties, with Beatrice looking less than enthused to be there with her spouse. To add fuel to the rumor mill, at the same multi-day event, Mozzi's decision to kiss the princess completely backfired. Beatrice seemed uncomfortable, with wide eyes looking around during the surprising smooch. PDA appear to be unusual for the couple, and after a lifetime of press coverage, perhaps Beatrice would prefer to keep these gestures out of the public eye.
While Mozzi keeps most of his Instagram posts work-related (other than the occasional expression of admiration for Beatrice, of course), the princess keeps her account private. Unfortunately, sometimes his attempts to reveal his wife's casual side can get a little awkward. For instance, in May 2025, Mozzi unapologetically exposed Beatrice's absolute worst hair day in an Instagram story, sharing a pic where her locks were especially unkempt.