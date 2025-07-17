Princess Beatrice's Husband Exposes Rarely Seen Side Of Her On Their Anniversary

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married on July 17, 2020. While their ceremony was never intended to have all the pomp that's often associated with royal weddings, the celebration was pared down even more due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it may not have been livestreamed, Mozzi often publicly declares his love on social media on their anniversary. This year, he paired his words of affection with a seldom-seen, makeup-free photo of the princess.

"Happy 5th Anniversary to my incredible partner, the most beautiful and amazing wife. I cherish every moment we've spent together and am deeply grateful for our journey," Mozzi gushed on Instagram. The couple was at the beach, with sand clinging to Beatrice's jeans. The princess leaned in close to her husband, displaying a dazzling smile and flawless complexion. Beatrice reportedly takes skin care seriously, achieving her glow through products and a healthy diet.

Mozzi's not the only family member to share a pic of Beatrice's natural face to commemorate a milestone. In 2020, Princess Eugenie wished her sister a happy birthday alongside a selfie where they both displayed their fresh-faced beauty. When she's not glammed up for royal events, Beatrice seems to favor a minimalist makeup routine. In 2020, when she recorded a video for the Oscar's Book Prize, some believed she was makeup-free. However, compared to Mozzi's and Eugenie's pics, Beatrice appeared to have just a hint of mascara to enhance her lashes in that case.